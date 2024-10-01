Submit Release
PaymentWorks Announces Call for Submissions for Vendor Management Appreciation Day Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, the digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant, and optimized business payments, today announced a call for submissions for the second annual Vendor Management Appreciation Day Awards. We will announce winners on Vendor Management Appreciation Day, December 12, 2024.

“We invented Vendor Management Appreciation Day to shine a light on the unsung heroes of vendor management who shoulder important, strategic work that can often go underappreciated,” said Ashley Watson, VP, Customer Success. “Granting awards to our customers who, day in and day out, exemplify the impact vendor managers can have on their organizations is the highlight of our year.”

PaymentWorks has announced a call for submissions for three award opportunities. The awards recognize exceptional work by vendor management professionals and teams using PaymentWorks.

The awards are:

  • Vendor Management Excellence Award – Awarded to the PaymentWorks customer organization that has shown a thorough respect for the importance of vendor management by providing the tools, the process, and the documentation needed for their team to deliver best-of-breed vendor management.
  • Vendor Management Hero Award – Awarded to the individual who has made the most measurable impact on their organization’s vendor management process using PaymentWorks.
  • Dollars and Sense Impact Award – Awarded to the organization that used the PaymentWorks platform to convert vendors from paper to electronic payment methods, saving their organization money by converting to ACH and virtual card and/or earning revenue from virtual card payments.

For more information about submission criteria and to submit your application, please visit here.

What Is Vendor Management Appreciation Day?

Vendor Management Appreciation Day is a one-of-a-kind holiday that spotlights the overwhelming expectations and challenges faced by vendor management teams. More importantly, the holiday focuses on recognizing the vital importance of their work. The celebration is more than just a day; it includes tools, templates, and testimonials to help organizations enhance the efficiency, compliance, and profitability of their vendor management strategies all year long. As part of the ongoing celebration, participants will gain access to the following:

For more information about Vendor Management Appreciation Day and to participate in the celebration, please visit our website at https://vendormanagementappreciationday.com/.

About PaymentWorks

PaymentWorks is the foundation of vendor master data. With a digital supplier onboarding platform, PaymentWorks provides customers with secure, compliant, and optimized business payments. Featuring the industry’s only payments security warranty for fraudulent payments and a network of tier one partners, PaymentWorks enables customers in healthcare, higher education, K-12, state and local government, enterprise and more to capitalize on the opportunity to digitize the vendor management process while reducing risk, controlling costs and earning revenue. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website, check out our blog or listen to our podcast, Risky Business.


