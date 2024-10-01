Comer Issues Subpoenas to HHS and USDA for Docs Related to Development of Alcohol Consumption Guidelines￼

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is today issuing subpoenas to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra (HHS) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Thomas Vilsack for documents requested as part of an investigation into development of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Specifically, the Committee is investigating recommendations related to alcohol consumption. Both HHS and USDA have failed to fully comply with the Committee’s requested documents and communications after the Committee’s initial request on April 4, 2024. Both agencies provided incomplete responses despite multiple follow up requests from Committee staff.

“It has now been 179 days since the Committee’s initial request, and HHS has produced only 31 non-publicly available documents. As a result, the attached subpoena is being issued pursuant to the authority delegated to the Chairman of the Committee under Rule XI, clause 2(m)(1)(B) of the Rules of the House of Representatives and Rule 12(g) of the Committee’s Rules,” Chairman Comer wrote to HHS Secretary Beccera.

The Oversight Committee is concerned that despite USDA’s shared responsibility for formulating the Dietary Guidelines and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) directive to study alcohol intake and health, HHS appears to be taking improper authority over the development of the alcohol consumption guidelines.

“The Committee’s April 4 request for documents and communications was intended to enable oversight of USDA’s duty to develop the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and participation in the ICCPUD Subcommittee for Alcohol Intake and Health. The Committee’s request set deadlines for USDA to provide a staff briefing by April 11 and to produce the requested information by April 18. USDA, however, did not schedule the briefing or produce any documents or communications by those dates,” Chairman Comer wrote to Department of Agriculture Secretary Vilsack.

READ MORE: Comer, McClain Probe Formulation of Alcohol Consumption Guidelines

