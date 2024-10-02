Cars Powering Detroit's Electric Grid! The Vehicle-to-Grid Forum to Feature Standards-Based V2G Demostrations

3-day Forum focusing on the future of V2G in the U.S. Industry experts gather to discuss strategies for V2G success Thought leaders examine how to seize the V2G opportunity

Three-day conference plus demos in Detroit to help drive the future of V2G in the U.S.

The V2G Forum will highlight the importance of standards-based V2G, now available in this country, and how it is ready to support commercial operations.” — John Holmes, Sr. Principal Energy Advisor, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

DETROIT, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Could this be the end of grid outages? The reality of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technologies holds tremendous potential for modernizing and hardening the nation's electrical grid. Analysis by experts at E3 and EPRI indicate that V2G technology can provide $671 million in annual grid benefits, based on 3.3 million EVs in 2030 (medium EV forecast) with half of those EVs expected to be V2G-enabled. Indeed, V2G technology can provide 2–10 times the value of managed charging alone.* Additionally, automakers are increasingly focused on enabling V2G technologies, which represents a win-win for automakers, consumers, and the environment.DTE Energy's acceleration of this potential is spotlighted at the 4th V2G Business, Policy & Technology Forum October 22-24, 2024 in Detroit. Convening top industry technologists from the automotive, electric utility and grid services sectors, the event showcases ground-breaking successes in the development and implementation of V2G systems being demonstrated for scale up across the United States. Hosted by the American Center for Mobility (ACM), this event concentrates V2G stakeholders working on mass deployment strategies for V2G, building on national and international standards, innovative regulatory frameworks and policies which call for near-term adoption into utility rates and programs."In order for V2G to reach mass adoption, implementation must be based on industry-developed, certified open standards," said John Holmes, V2G Forum steering committee member and Sr. Principal Energy Advisor for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Without standards, the entire sector will be limited to individually created vendor-specific systems. Leveraging Honda's 10 years of VGI involvement, the V2G Forum will highlight the importance of standards-based V2G, now available in this country, and how it is ready to support commercial operations."The V2G Forum represents the nation's first event to host live demonstrations of standards-based, grid-connected V2G systems in operation at a facility. The industry's first offerings of grid interoperable technologies will utilize equipment from test tool manufacturers, multiple charger companies, automotive OEMs and grid services coordinators to showcase the V2G platforms in action. This will be the first time in the U.S. that fully functional, live-grid V2G systems are being demonstrated utilizing nationally and internationally established standards-based operations to clearly convey industry readiness to support scalability.Historically, the lack of V2G standards harmonization has delayed mass adoption. Working together with the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, electricity public utility commissions and industry, the sector has succeeded in reaching consensus in use cases and business models which simplify the complexity of V2G, enabling it to systematically support improvements in grid operations.The V2G Forum unites utilities, automakers, charging network operators and others to celebrate successes realized in the continuing work to achieve the many benefits of V2G's promise.See www.v2gforum.com for more information and to view the complete agenda.Speakers include:• Brian Calka, Vice President, Distribution Operations, DTE Energy• Jacob Mathews, Senior Advisor, Standards & Reliability, Joint Office of Energy and Transportation• Dave McCreadie, EV-Grid Integration Strategy and Business Development, Ford Motor Company• Max Parness, EV Charging Solutions | Senior Manager - Grid Services, Toyota Motor North America• John Holmes, Sr. Principal Energy Advisor, American Honda Motor Co. Inc.• Jen Downing, Engagement Officer, Loan Programs Office, U.S. Department of Energy• Shannon Anderson, Manager; EV Vehicle-Grid Integration, Nissan Motor Corporation• Ben Shapiro, Principal, Transportation, RMI• Alex Pawlowski, Senior Regulatory Strategy Specialist, Product Strategy & Mobility, KIA• Chris Morgan, Director, Vehicle Integrations, Weavegrid• Blake Heidenreich, Strategic Advisor, Transportation Electrification, Southern California Edison• James Mater, Co-Founder and Director of Strategy, Smart Grid, QualityLogic• Ben Burns, Leader of V2X, Eaton Corporation• Richard Carlson, Research Engineer, EV Infrastructure Lab, Idaho National Laboratory• Theodore Bohn, Principal Electrical Engineer, Argonne National Laboratory• Yukihiro Hatagishi, Electric Vehicle Charging Hardware Systems Researcher, National Renewable Energy Laboratory• Caroline Wilcox-Miller, Sr. Product Manager Electrification, Sunrun• Prof. Willett Kempton, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Delaware• Zach Woogen, Interim Executive Director, Vehicle-Grid Integration Council• Nikoo Kouchakipour, Manager, Electrification Technology, Quanta Technology• Reuben Sarkar, President & CEO, American Center for Mobility• Scott Baker, Lead Business Solutions Analyst, PJM Interconnection• Russell Vare, Vice President of Vehicle Grid Integration, The Mobility House• Jonathan Levy, US Managing Director, Kaluza• Glenn Skutt, CTO, Fermata Energy• And many othersTopics to be Addressed Include:• Scaling V2X: The Importance of Vehicle-to-Customer Friendly Solutions• Stakeholder Perspectives on Value Proposition for V2G• Early Results of Residential AC V2G Aggregation• V2G Policy and Regulatory Developments, Issues and Challenges• Addressing Key Gaps to Incorporate VGI and V2G Benefits in Utility Planning• Innovative V2G Solutions: Market-Ready Technologies• EV VPPs: Pathway to Scale V2G• Technical and Other Challenges to V2G Success -- How do we address them?• And moreOrganized by a Program Committee of industry experts curated by the Smart Grid Observer, the Forum is an open, technology- and standards-agnostic venue intended for electric utilities, automotive OEMs, EV charging network operators, charging station infrastructure owners, regulatory and standards professionals, and others.Sponsors of the Forum include: Keysight Technologies, QualityLogic, Heliox, Eaton, WeaveGrid, Fermata Energy and American Honda.The event will be held at the American Center for Mobility global development center demonstration and conference center in Ypsilanti, MI. For full information and to register, visit www.v2gforum.com About the Smart Grid ObserverSGO hosts a number of conferences each year focused on issues of high relevance for the global clean energy industry. The goal is to foster information exchange and high-quality networking among industry professionals. Topics include EV charging infrastructure, grid modernization, V2G, microgrids, ICS cyber security, virtual power plants, and more. Visit www.smartgridobserver.com * Open Standards-Based Vehicle-to-Grid: Value Assessment, June 2019 Technical Report, EPRI; and The Potential Electric Grid Benefits of Vehicle-to-Grid Technology in California, December 2018, LLNL-JRNL-764178

