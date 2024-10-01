Farmer and Poet Lucinda Kay Boragno to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SANGER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An echo of simpler times resonates through the songs, poems, and life of Lucinda Kay Boragno, a multi-faceted entertainer passionately dedicated to preserving the rich cultural tapestry of the San Joaquin Valley. Co-founder of California Cowgirls Unlimited, alongside her best friend the late Gail Jensen Carradine, Lucinda has been at the forefront of celebrating, documenting, and sharing the vibrant heritage of rural California since 2004.

Down Home Roots and Genuine Connections

Lucinda’s work reflects a deep connection to her upbringing as a farm kid in the Central Valley. Her diverse roles as a farmer, author, poet, educator, and songwriter are all interwoven with the nostalgia and authenticity of family farm life. “At one time, and hopefully still,” she reflects, “this area of California fed the nation. Plums, fresh fruit, raisins, wine. Before Napa’s rise to fame, our valley was the cradle of America’s wine and champagne.” Lucinda recounts the sensory experiences of her youth: the aroma of ripening fruit in the summer air, the coolness of ditch water nourishing the land, and the poignant scent of tomatoes and drying raisins. To Lucinda, these are not just personal memories but a collective heritage worth preserving.

Champion of Family Farms

In advocating for family farms over factory farms, Lucinda emphasizes, “Family farms are the backbone of this country.” Her mission is to inspire a return to the simpler, more communal lifestyle she grew up with. “I would love to see the entire world get rid of commercial food and just go back to family farms,” she states passionately. According to Lucinda, the disconnect in modern society, where technology interrupts human interaction and shared experiences, makes it ever more crucial to remember and return to basics. “The newer generation doesn’t understand. Everyone’s on their own. There’s no unity anymore,” she laments.

A Lifelong Love for Animals

Lucinda’s affinity for animals is equally heartwarming and deeply rooted in her rural upbringing. As the owner of California Cowgirls Unlimited, she has always surrounded herself with pets ranging from the usual cats and dogs to more unique companions like canaries, owls, peacocks, polliwogs, and even frogs. Her bond with her “California Cowgirl K-9 Cadets”—puppies she has nurtured since birth—exemplifies this connection. “I read them stories, show them the pictures, and they sit around me like children in kindergarten,” Lucinda shares. It’s a testament to her belief that animals are special creatures deserving of love and respect.

Musical Collaborations and Creative Inspirations

Lucinda’s journey into songwriting was a collaborative venture with Gail, who was married to the late actor David Carradine. “Gail and I were like sisters; our families have been intertwined for generations,” Lucinda says, recalling fond memories of their creative partnership. Poems like “Crocheting Cobwebs” and songs like “Alvin Rocks” originated from these intimate jam sessions and reflect the profound, shared understanding of their rural roots.

Lucinda’s husband, Kevin L. Peachy (affectionately known as Peach), also significantly influenced her artistic endeavors. Peach, a celebrated musician and entertainment manager, brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to Lucinda’s pastoral life. “Peach was a Hollywood-renowned musician,” Lucinda recounts with pride, highlighting his performances with Motown icons and legendary appearances, such as the 2004 Farm Aid concert where Willie Nelson personally complimented his performance. With Gail’s Hollywood talent and agent expertise, along with Peach’s guidance and support, and with that of his friend Tony Coleman, BB King’s drummer, helped shape Lucinda’s journey in the entertainment world.

Preserving and Celebrating Heritage

Through California Cowgirls Unlimited, Lucinda strives to keep the memories of her father and Gail’s father alive, ensuring that the essence of farm life continues to inspire and connect people. Her work provides a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving our heritage in an ever-changing world.

In an age increasingly driven by technology and digitized experiences, Lucinda Kay Boragno stands as a living testament to the enduring value of authenticity, tradition, and community. Her poems, songs, and stories are not just creative expressions but heartfelt chronicles of a life steeped in the richness of the San Joaquin Valley. To celebrate Autumn, Lucinda will be reciting her poem, “Crocheting Cobwebs.”

Harvest time in autumn’s day.

No time to nap on cut dry hay.

Daddy long legs, widow spiders too.

All busy at work without further or do.

Spinning her silk of nature so fine,

Welcoming insects at this prime time,

Into her parlor of outdoor retreat,

While the bugs never think before wiping their feet.

Her guests never leave it’s a visit they won’t forget.

What they tend to remember is what they will live to regret.

Caught and immobile, they surrender against their will.

But for the old widow spider, this is truly a thrill.

Evil, hypnotic beauty, her creative and lacy art

Will lead to their fate and with that they do part.

Lucinda Kay Boragno is an entertainer based in the Central Valley of California. With a rich background as a farmer, author, educator, poet, and songwriter, she co-founded California Cowgirls Unlimited in 2004. Lucinda is dedicated to preserving the memories and heritage of rural California through her creative endeavors.

