Death Investigation in Village of Caledonia, Wis.

VILLAGE of CALEDONIA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting a death investigating in the Village of Caledonia, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Monday, September 30, 2024.

At approximately 9:03 p.m., Racine police officers initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle involved in a hit and run earlier in the day. The subject of that vehicle did not comply, and officers initiated a pursuit. The subject crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Four Mile Road and Main St. in the Village of Caledonia, Wis. Law enforcement immediately began lifesaving measures, however, the subject died at the scene.

Involved law enforcement are on administrative leave, per agency policy.

Involved law enforcement were wearing body cameras during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, Village of Caledonia Police Department, Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.