Stratos Jets Celebrates a Decade of Commitment to Safety Excellence as an ARGUS Certified Charter Broker

The private jet charter franchise reinforces its commitment to business aviation operational excellence

Orlando, Fla., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratos Jets , the leading private jet charter franchise, celebrates 10 years of enduring commitment to safety and operational excellence as an ARGUS Certified Charter Broker. In the decade since its certification, Stratos Jets has implemented various safety, quality, and education measures to further evolve the standard of excellence in private aviation.

Stratos Jets has continuously led the industry in its dedication to building trust and assurances in private and business aviation through improved safety standards, requirements, and processes. In 2009, five years prior to first becoming ARGUS Certified, Stratos Jets introduced its Approved Vendor Program to measure all partner air carriers on safety. In the years since, the program has evolved to enhance transparency, increase communication, and ensure compliance. Stratos Jets goes above and beyond with regular aircraft and crew auditing, reviewing their proactive approach to safety, safety outcomes, and organizational culture.

“Serving the private aviation industry has been our greatest reward and when we reflect on the last 10 years it's an honor to embody ARGUS standards and deliver an exceptional charter jet flight experience for every customer,” said Joel Thomas, President and CEO of Stratos Jets.

The ARGUS certification is one of the many voluntary and additional programs Stratos Jets has implemented in operations since it launched in 2007. In 2023 when it restructured as the world's first and only charter broker franchise, safety and service were the top priorities. Through its cutting-edge Stratos FMS technology, every franchised agency seamlessly integrates into the ARGUS certification framework and the long-established stringent safety standards set forth by Stratos Jets. This system facilitates rigorous, ongoing training and compliance monitoring, enhancing the comprehensive safety protocols mandated by ARGUS. The additional best practices championed by Stratos Jets guarantee a unified and uncompromised safety culture across all franchised agencies.

“We take great pride in exceeding safety and service expectations and as we look ahead to the next decade as a franchise, we’re dedicated to leveraging our elevated scale of business to drive a shift in the industry toward superior safety assurance and better business aviation.”

In addition to being an ARGUS Certified Charter Broker, Stratos Jets is also a Wyvern Approved Broker and one of the few brokers with an ongoing Air Charter Safety Foundation membership.

About Stratos Jets:

Stratos Jets is the leading private jet charter franchise focused on continuously raising the bar of professionalism in the private aviation industry. Underpinned by its sophisticated on-demand Stratos flight management system (Stratos FMS), its franchised agents build long-term client relationships with unmatched quality of service and best-in-class customer experiences across the private aviation industry. Since 2007 it has led the industry with its focus on delivering value through its rigorous safety program, network of verified partners, convenient and personalized booking, honest advice and transparent pricing. Stratos Jets is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. For more information visit stratosjets.com .

