LearnWorlds appoints Dario Derna as Chief Marketing Officer to drive next phase of growth

ATHENS, Greece, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LearnWorlds , the elearning platform that combines the power of an LMS with the agility of a modern course builder, today announced the appointment of Dario Derna as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Derna brings 15+ years of experience in B2B SaaS and has played a pivotal role in scaling startups like Remote, Pipedrive, and Gusto.

As CMO, Derna will lead LearnWorlds’ global marketing strategy, focusing on accelerating customer acquisition, strengthening brand positioning, and expanding market presence. His expertise in demand generation, performance marketing, and brand development will help drive LearnWorlds’ next stage of expansion.

Speaking about the appointment, Panos Siozos, LearnWorlds’ CEO, said:

“Dario brings the rare combination of strategic vision and hands-on experience that we were looking for. His track record in scaling SaaS businesses aligns perfectly with our plans for accelerating growth and deepening our global reach.”

Derna has repeatedly driven growth at key inflection points for SaaS businesses, including at Remote, where he led multi-channel inbound strategies that drove their hyper-growth to a nine-figure ARR. He also played a key role in doubling Pipedrive’s revenue during his tenure and built Gusto’s first online marketing team, fueling its early growth.

Talking about his announcement, CMO Dario Derna said:

“This truly feels like the perfect time to join LearnWorlds. The product is exceptional, the market-fit is there, and there’s a really interesting and diverse customer base to address. I can’t wait to dive in and start collaborating with this talented team.”

Derna’s appointment follows a period of strong momentum for LearnWorlds. In April, the company announced that more than 500,000 paid and free courses had been published by its customers, and that over $1 billion in revenue had been generated to date. The company now aims to build on this foundation and accelerate its next phase of growth.

