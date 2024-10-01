Woodland Park School Community Join to Form A Coalition

Community group forms to support a ‘No’ Vote on Ballot 2A

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodland Park concerned parents, local business leaders and community members have joined together to form a coalition to support and secure crucial funding for Woodland Park’s children and schools.“The Woodland Park Schools Community Coalition supports the No vote on ballot issue 2a,” said Michael Perini, Registered Agent. “It’s an important issue to ensure needed funding for our children’s education.”“We want to educate and inform Woodland Park resident voters about this necessary school funding. A “No” vote on 2a supports local students, staff and the community by continuing the city sales tax as-is, which Woodland Park voted for in 2016,” Perini said. “A ‘No’ vote on 2a is a vote to not strip current critical funds from the district.”Through a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by staff and students, the Woodland Park school district is currently ranked 18/184 districts, in the top 10% in the state. This is one of the highest rankings the district has ever earned.Perini said the educational funding is critical for the success of our students, schools and community. “Yes! While the Woodland Park school district is on the tail end of the declining enrollment bubble, it takes several years to stabilize that loss of student funding,” he said. “Additionally, when inflation is considered, Colorado is funding students at 1989 rates. Furthermore, our school facilities continue to need improvements and maintenance.”In the past three years, Woodland Park School District has made significant improvements by:• raising staff salaries• securing full-time, qualified security guards within the schools• promoting open enrollment and school choice for all families• further strengthening the quality of education for our children• addressing several pressing and needed facility improvements; and• keeping school-related activity and athletic fees to a minimumWPSD needs this funding to maintain its top 10% spot in Colorado and continue to offer the high-quality education our kids deserve. The facility budget needs alone exceed $30 million. Teachers deserve secure jobs and competitive salaries. Students deserve a quality education in Woodland Park.Strong schools attract new residents. Strong schools support local business and improve the economy. Strong schools mean a healthy, thriving community. “Current residents win, as property values also trend alongside the academic achievements and growth of their local schools,” Perini said.For more information, go to www.no2aforkids.com Email: no2aforkids@gmail.comTo join this community effort, please call: (719) 822-4233.

