World's Oldest Whisky Collection, Offered at £150,000 is Went for Sale Online
Spanning an incredible 710 years of whisky maturation, this collection comprises 20 exceptional bottles, that represent the finest in whisky making
A Scotch Legacy Handpicked by Jim McEwan
This extraordinary collection has been created by the legendary Jim McEwan, one of the most respected whisky makers in the world. McEwan, renowned for his deep expertise in whisky maturation and blending, handpicked the best barrels to ensure the quality of this collection. His involvement adds significant prestige to the collection, making it a one-of-a-kind masterpiece for connoisseurs.
Key Highlights of the Collection:
- 710 Years of Whisky Maturation: A rare collection spanning over seven centuries of whisky history, featuring whiskies aged up to 42 years.
- Lost Distilleries: The collection includes rare bottles from closed distilleries such as Dumbarton and Glenugie, elevating the collection's exclusivity.
- Created by Jim McEwan: Each bottle was created by the whisky legend himself, ensuring only the finest barrels were included.
Bottles in the Collection and Their Age Statements:
1. Glenlivet 1977 - 33 Year Old
2. Caol Ila 1980 - 30 Year Old
3. Bunnahabhain 1976 - 33 Year Old
4. Bunnahabhain 1966 - 37 Year Old
5. Glen Moray 1962 - 42 Year Old
6. Highland Park 1967 - 35 Year Old
7. Glenugie 1977 - 27 Year Old
8. Bunnahabhain 1968 - 41 Year Old
9. Macallan 1969 - 35 Year Old
10. Macallan 1968 - 34 Year Old
11. Glenlivet 1968 - 36 Year Old
12. Glenlivet 1975 - 33 Year Old
13. Invergordon 1965 - 42 Year Old
14. Banff 1975 - 33 Year Old
15. Bowmore 1968 - 35 Year Old
16. Bunnahabhain 1973 - 34 Year Old
17. Dumbarton 1964 - 42 Year Old
18. Girvan 1965 - 42 Year Old
19. Cameronbridge 1974 - 33 Year Old
20. North British 1974 - 33 Year Old
A Whisky Collection Like No Other
This collection represents more than just a showcase of fine whiskies; it is a journey through whisky history, spanning multiple decades and closed distilleries. Each bottle offers a unique flavor profile, with some finished in prestigious casks such as Ex-Chateau D’Yquem Barrels and Ex-Fino Sherry Casks, providing an unparalleled depth of character. Whiskies from lost distilleries like Dumbarton and Glenugie create an additional layer of rarity and exclusivity to the collection.
Anton Goldshtein, owner of Glenbotal and the person behind the collection, shared:
"Bringing together these remarkable bottles has truly been a labor of love. It took us several years to complete this collection, with each bottle carrying its own unique story of acquisition. The thrill of hunting down these rare lots has been an incredible experience. The world of whisky is filled with stories, and this journey has been no exception."
Inquiries
About Glenbotal
Glenbotal is a premier source for rare and vintage whiskies, offering collectors and enthusiasts access to some of the world’s most exclusive bottles. Through a commitment to quality, and tradition, Glenbotal continues to connect whisky lovers with unforgettable whisky experiences. This latest collection, created by Jim McEwan, gives a taste of Glenbotal’s dedication to its mission.
