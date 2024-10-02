World's Oldest Whisky Collection, Offered at £150,000 is Went for Sale Online

Celtic Heartlands Collection

Spanning an incredible 710 years of whisky maturation, this collection comprises 20 exceptional bottles, that represent the finest in whisky making

GLASSGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glenbotal is excited to unveil the world’s oldest whisky collection, an extraordinary and rare compilation offered at £150,000. Spanning an incredible 710 years of whisky maturation , this unique collection comprises 20 exceptional bottles representing the finest in whisky tradition and making. Among other treasures in this collection are whiskies from lost distilleries like Dumbarton and Glenugie.Visit https://glenbotal.co.uk for more details.A Scotch Legacy Handpicked by Jim McEwanThis extraordinary collection has been created by the legendary Jim McEwan, one of the most respected whisky makers in the world. McEwan, renowned for his deep expertise in whisky maturation and blending, handpicked the best barrels to ensure the quality of this collection. His involvement adds significant prestige to the collection, making it a one-of-a-kind masterpiece for connoisseurs.Key Highlights of the Collection:- 710 Years of Whisky Maturation: A rare collection spanning over seven centuries of whisky history, featuring whiskies aged up to 42 years.- Lost Distilleries: The collection includes rare bottles from closed distilleries such as Dumbarton and Glenugie, elevating the collection's exclusivity.- Created by Jim McEwan: Each bottle was created by the whisky legend himself, ensuring only the finest barrels were included.Bottles in the Collection and Their Age Statements:1. Glenlivet 1977 - 33 Year Old2. Caol Ila 1980 - 30 Year Old3. Bunnahabhain 1976 - 33 Year Old4. Bunnahabhain 1966 - 37 Year Old5. Glen Moray 1962 - 42 Year Old6. Highland Park 1967 - 35 Year Old7. Glenugie 1977 - 27 Year Old8. Bunnahabhain 1968 - 41 Year Old9. Macallan 1969 - 35 Year Old10. Macallan 1968 - 34 Year Old11. Glenlivet 1968 - 36 Year Old12. Glenlivet 1975 - 33 Year Old13. Invergordon 1965 - 42 Year Old14. Banff 1975 - 33 Year Old15. Bowmore 1968 - 35 Year Old16. Bunnahabhain 1973 - 34 Year Old17. Dumbarton 1964 - 42 Year Old18. Girvan 1965 - 42 Year Old19. Cameronbridge 1974 - 33 Year Old20. North British 1974 - 33 Year OldA Whisky Collection Like No OtherThis collection represents more than just a showcase of fine whiskies; it is a journey through whisky history, spanning multiple decades and closed distilleries. Each bottle offers a unique flavor profile, with some finished in prestigious casks such as Ex-Chateau D’Yquem Barrels and Ex-Fino Sherry Casks, providing an unparalleled depth of character. Whiskies from lost distilleries like Dumbarton and Glenugie create an additional layer of rarity and exclusivity to the collection. Anton Goldshtein , owner of Glenbotal and the person behind the collection, shared:"Bringing together these remarkable bottles has truly been a labor of love. It took us several years to complete this collection, with each bottle carrying its own unique story of acquisition. The thrill of hunting down these rare lots has been an incredible experience. The world of whisky is filled with stories, and this journey has been no exception."InquiriesThose interested in learning more about this unique collection can contact info@glenbotal.co.uk.About Glenbotal Glenbotal is a premier source for rare and vintage whiskies , offering collectors and enthusiasts access to some of the world’s most exclusive bottles. Through a commitment to quality, and tradition, Glenbotal continues to connect whisky lovers with unforgettable whisky experiences. This latest collection, created by Jim McEwan, gives a taste of Glenbotal’s dedication to its mission.

