U.S. Department of Agriculture Statement on East Coast and Gulf Coast Ports

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 – Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released the following statement in response to labor disputes at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports: 

“The Administration is taking action to monitor and address  potential impacts on consumers due to labor disputes at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports. Our analysis shows we should not expect significant changes to food prices or availability in the near term. Thanks to the typically smooth movement through the ports of goods, and our strong domestic agricultural production, we do not expect shortages anytime in the near future for most items. Likewise, non-containerized bulk export shipments, including grains, would be unaffected by this strike. For meat and poultry items that are exported through East and Gulf Coast ports, available storage space and re-direction of products to alternative domestic and international markets can alleviate some of the pressure on farmers and food processors. We are keeping an eye on downstream impacts in the west, and we will continue to monitor and work with industry to respond to potential impacts. Our Administration supports collective bargaining as the best way for workers and employers to come to a fair agreement, and we encourage all parties to come to the bargaining table and negotiate in good faith—fairly and quickly.”

 

