Tangential Flow Filtration Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tangential flow filtration market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.28 billion in 2023 to $1.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to biopharmaceutical industry growth, rise in cell and gene therapy manufacturing, regulatory compliance, global economic conditions, healthcare expenditure, increased adoption in vaccine production, focus on drug safety and purity.

The tangential flow filtration market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of mRNA vaccine production, increased use in exosome purification, expansion of cell culture-based production, focus on scalability and flexibility, enhancements in membrane chemistry, increasing application in nanoparticle separation.

Rising research and development (R&D) spending in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is expected to propel the growth of the tangential flow filtration market going forward. In the downstream processing of biopharmaceutical products, tangential flow filtration (TFF) is a frequent processing step in concentration and contains the ability processes. The rising R&D spending will aid the market growth.

Key players in the market include Danaher Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Merck Millipore, Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Andritz AG, Artesyn Biosolutions, Bionet America Inc., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Sterlitech Corporation, Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd., Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Spectrum Inc., TangenX Technology Corporation, Watersep Bioseparations Corporation, Pall Corporation, Novasep Holding SAS, Pendotech Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Graver Technologies, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Filtration Group Corporation, 3M Company, Amazon Filters Ltd., Advantec MFS Inc., Membrane Solutions LLC, Sterigenics International LLC, Entegris Inc.

Major companies operating in the market are launching innovative products such as a holder-free, self-contained Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF) device to sustain their position in the market. Holder-free refers to a design or configuration where a product or item does not require a separate supporting structure or device to hold or secure it while Self-contained describes a system or device that is complete and independent, requiring no external components or connections for its operation.

1) By Product: Reusable Systems, Single-use Systems, Membrane Filters

2) By Technology: Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Reverse Osmosis

3) By Application: Bioprocess Applications, Viral Vector, Vaccine Purification, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Tangential flow filtration is a bioprocess technique most commonly used in downstream processing and extraction. It is a rapid and efficient method for separation and purification of biomolecules, used in a wide range of biological fields such as immunology, protein chemistry, molecular biology, biochemistry, and microbiology.

