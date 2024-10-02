Indy Auto Man service and repair center

IAM car service executives explain the consequences of a possible U.S. government ban on automotive parts from China.

A wide range of quality components on the U.S. market allows drivers to choose what suits them best.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Commerce Department proposed on September 23 to ban Chinese software and parts. The regulation would cover both the hardware and software connected to the Vehicle Connectivity System, as well as programs used in the Automated Driving System. The car repair experts from an Indianapolis service center, Indy Auto Man, explain how this embargo would affect American motorists.

The move comes amid concerns that Chinese companies could collect data on American infrastructure and drivers. The White House also fears that Washington’s foreign adversaries could manipulate connected vehicles on U.S. roads. The Biden administration will develop a final rule after a 30-day public comment period and plans to publish it before the president leaves office.

This measure may impact autos with access to the Internet, navigation, and models connected to a special V2X road safety system. It collects data on other vehicles at a distance of up to 300 m from the car to identify potential danger. The software bans would take effect from the 2027 model year, and the hardware embargo would start from January 2029 or 2030. This means a general ban on selling Chinese cars in the US market, in response to the Chinese auto brands’ proliferation, described in the IAM blog post. However, the new regulations would not impact the prices or availability of spare parts for vehicles from other manufacturers located outside China.

“There are not so many Chinese-made auto parts on the Indiana market. At the IAM mechanic shop, we offer our customers only high-quality consumables and spare parts, providing a choice of original parts or analogs from well-known manufacturers," Victor Figlin, the general manager for Indy Auto Man, says.

The segment of analog spare parts is very diverse, both in terms of quality and cost. Suppliers to the conveyor, those who make original parts for car brands, are the most reliable spare parts manufacturers. Consumables under their own brands are usually expensive but also of the same highest quality.

Sometimes, analogs can not only be as good as originals, but even surpass them, including cost. These parts belong to special product lines of famous specialized companies—for example, tuning or sports. But these are rare cases.

"Buying analogs from alternative manufacturers is a lottery. Therefore, we recommend buying parts only from trusted suppliers, who care for their reputation and provide the qualitative ones," Mike explains.

The US Commerce Department figures show that last year, the U.S. imported vehicles and auto parts worth around $458 billion from other countries. Mexico was the biggest supplier, followed by Canada, Japan, South Korea, and Germany. Imports from China were just over $17 billion, which included about $14.4 billion in parts. So, motorists can opt for original parts or analogs of their choice.

With a sufficiently wide choice, the ban on Chinese spare part manufacturers on the US market will affect only the low-quality segment. This should generally positively affect the spare parts' reliability, cars’ durability, and safe driving.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a used car dealership as well as a service and repair station based in Indianapolis. The IAM auto repair place features a 21-bay facility, fully equipped to offer high-quality repair and maintenance to customers throughout Indiana. Their range includes all types of work from seasonal tire changes to complex computer diagnostics and repair. Indy Auto Man is committed to providing top-level customer experience and received a certificate of excellence from Loc8nearme independent company as the best service center in Indianapolis in 2024.

