October 1

October 1, 2024 CHIZ CREDITS COLLEAGUES, SENATE STAFF FOR HIGH PERFORMANCE RATING Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero said he owes his high performance rating to the hard work of his colleagues and the entire Senate institution, "who have all contributed to delivering results to the public they serve." Escudero said the latest Pulse Asia survey where majority Filipinos approved of his performance as one of the four top officials of the country, was a reflection of the commitment of the Senate to pass pieces of legislation that matter to the people and to shed light on issues that affect good governance and the rule of law. "We thank the people for recognizing the work being done here in the Senate. My commitment as Senate President is to ensure the Senate continues to work for the people--passing legislation to make the lives of our people easier, help us move faster and make our people's burdens lighter," Escudero said. In the September 6 to 13, 2024 nationwide survey of Pulse Asia on the performance and trustworthiness of top national government officials, Escudero garnered a majority approval rating of 60% of the respondents, the highest mark recorded in the poll. Escudero was the only one of four officials who received a majority approval rating from the respondents across all three geographic areas of the country. The Senate President also received the lowest disapproval rating of 8%, the only top government official below the double-digit mark. Since assuming as Senate President last May, a total of 137 bills have been approved by the Senate, 14 of which have been enacted into law. "We wasted no time in acting on a significant number of the priority legislation of the Marcos administration. Several of these bills that are also part of the common legislative agenda of Congress are in the advanced stages of discussions. We commit to work on the remaining bills--both national and local--in the remaining session days of the 19th Congress," Escudero said. Escudero also attributed the good performance of the Senate to the improvement in the relationship between the chamber and the House of Representatives. "Sisiguraduhin natin na walang masasayang na oras sa Senado pagdating sa pagsulong ng mga batas na makabuluhan, hindi lang para sa sambayanang Pilipino, kundi pati rin 'yung mahahalaga sa mga pamahalaang lokal," Escudero said.

Legal Disclaimer:

