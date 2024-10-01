PHILIPPINES, October 1 - Press Release

October 1, 2024 Senator Pia Cayetano Champions Increased Funding for State Universities and Colleges in 2025 Budget Hearing Senator Pia S. Cayetano, Senior Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, today reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to higher education as she chaired the budget hearing for the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), and the University of the Philippines (UP) System for Fiscal Year 2025. This marks the Senator's sixth consecutive year of advocating for increased funding for tertiary education institutions. In her opening statement, Senator Cayetano highlighted her consistent efforts over the past six years. "With the support of our former Senate Finance Committee Chair, now Education Secretary Sonny Angara, we've managed to secure an annual increase in the budget of SUCs, with fiscal year 2024 marking the biggest budget allocation yet," she stated. The Senator highlighted that for the 2025 budget, her goal is to increase the SUCs budget from the National Expenditure Program (NEP) to at least match the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) level, with the support of current Finance Chairperson Senator Grace Poe. "This investment in our SUCs is an investment in our nation's future, empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators," Senator Cayetano emphasized. Senator Cayetano underscored the importance of access to quality higher education and lifelong learning as essential factors in unlocking the country's potential and creating opportunities for its citizens. She reiterated her commitment to achieving inclusive, equitable, and universal quality education through continued investment in the education system and its agencies. For Fiscal Year 2025, CHED has a proposed budget amounting to Php 30.1 billion; SUCs (including UP) at Php 113.7 billion; and the UP System at Php 22.3 billion. Before the Hearing, Senator Cayetano and CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera also led the Ceremonial Awarding of Seed Fund Grants to seven (7) Universities for their Doctor of Medicine Programs. Funded since 2021 through the initiative of Senator Pia Cayetano, the program aims to increase the number of medical State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) in the country. It was also launched in anticipation of the increased demand for medical education following the passage of the Doktor Para Sa Bayan Act, authored by Sen. Joel Villanueva, and co-sponsored by Sen. Cayetano.

