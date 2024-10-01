PHILIPPINES, October 1 - Press Release

October 1, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON INCREASING AGGRESSION OF CHINA VS PH MARITIME AUTHORITIES The Senate took a collective stance as early as August of last year and adopted Resolution No. 79, condemning China's repeated violations and aggressive actions. They urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and relevant agencies to take appropriate actions. Senators, crossing party lines, jointly urged our government to intensify its efforts to engage the international community in upholding our hard-earned victory at The Hague. It's high time that the DFA heed the Senate's call and take a decisive step in pursuing the filing of a resolution before the United Nations General Assembly to call for the immediate cessation of all activities by China against our maritime authorities and Filipino fisherfolk. Sobra-sobra na ang ginagawa ng China. Ilang beses nang nalagay sa panganib ang ating mga kababayan. Aantayin pa ba natin na may mas malala pang mangyari bago tayo kumilos? Huwag naman sana. By bringing this matter to the attention of the UN, we emphasize that this issue extends beyond just two countries. It is about upholding international law and the sovereignty of all nations, regardless of their size. I urge the DFA to take swift action and represent the voice of the Filipino people on the world stage. Our government is also not precluded from pursuing further legal recourse through international courts, akin to the 2016 arbitration ruling that nullified China's claims to the West Philippine Sea.

