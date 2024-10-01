Governor Declares “All Clear” Condition For Agrihan 

(CNMI Office of the Governor) – Governor Arnold I. Palacios has declared the “All Clear” condition for the island of Agrihan as of 8:00 am, September 30, 2024.

Based on the latest data from National Weather Service (Guam) Tropical Storm Jebi has passed, and the weather conditions have significantly improved. This is the last bulletin for Tropical Storm Jebi.

Stay Informed

The Office of the Governor advises the community to keep a close watch on official updates relating to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through official channels (listed below) and media partners.

For additional information, visit the following:

CNMI EOC State Warning Point Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmieocswp/

CNMI Office of the Governor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmigovernor

NWS Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/

NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

Joint Typhoon Warning Center Website: https://www.metoc.navy.mil/jtwc/jtwc.html

