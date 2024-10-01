Throughout October, we’ll shine a spotlight on the stories of black solicitors, acknowledging and appreciating their contributions to the profession and wider society.

We’ll share resources to empower and educate our members on how we can continue to strive for progress and make real and lasting change.

Data from the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) in 2023 shows that 19% of solicitors are from a black, Asian and minority ethnic background, up from 18% in 2021. 3% of those solicitors are black.

While we welcome the improvement, there is more we can do to improve the recruitment and retention of black solicitors.

We proud to share the stories of black solicitors, rightfully recognising their contributions to the profession:

This year, we will also be sharing the story of Pauline Campbell, a 2024 Legal Hero, in-house lawyer and social justice champion.

We hope these stories not only highlight black solicitors’ contributions to the profession but also show a new generation of black and minority ethnic aspiring lawyers that they can succeed in the legal profession.

Our president Nick Emmerson said: “the journey to a legal career can be a daunting experience for all aspiring solicitors.

“For an ethnic minority student, the extremely competitive environment may feel even more overwhelming, especially with the added challenging of having to overcome barriers often based on assumptions and lack of knowledge.

“Employers have begun to realise they could be missing out on a huge talent pool and are increasingly committed to recruiting candidates who can help shape a dynamic and diverse workforce.”

