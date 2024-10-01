Australian ‘one tap’ payments and loyalty technology secures major investment to roll out globally

Carly Neubauer, CEO, OneTap Loyalty Carly Neubauer, CEO, OneTap Loyalty and industry thought leader Debbie Ghillino, industry icon and OneTap Loyalty global investor Brian Dunne, industry icon and OneTap Loyalty global investor

Customers can now make quick and secure payments while effortlessly accruing points and rewards through stores' loyalty programs, with just one tap. It turns any payment card into a loyalty card.” — OneTap Loyalty, Founder and CEO, Carly Neubauer

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groundbreaking Australian technology, OneTap Loyalty , has secured major investment from high profile international retail industry icons to expand globally.• Groundbreaking Australian technology, OneTap Loyalty, has secured major investment from high profile international retail industry icons• A new company, OneTap Group Ltd, has been launched in the UK to roll out the Australian tech to international markets• Multinational companies have already signed up to adopt the technologyOneTap Loyalty was designed and developed by two Australian retail loyalty entrepreneurs, Carly Neubauer and Jodie Wilson. The groundbreaking technology enables retailers to adopt the platform providing customers with the ability to link their payment card to the loyalty programs thus ensuring that every time a customer shops and taps their payment card, they are automatically rewarded for their shop.OneTap Loyalty enables shoppers and retailers to benefit from the convenience of being able to link payment cards to loyalty programs. The clever technology gives members of loyalty programs the ability to allow their programs to recognise their payment card ensuring that regardless of whether a shopper has their loyalty card on them when they shop, they will still receive their loyalty benefits at the point of sale. The new technology works with any loyalty program and works no matter where or when a customer shops.Global retail industry giants, Brian Dunne, based in the UK, and Debbie Ghillino, based in South Africa, were so impressed with the value proposition and the potential of the technology created by the Australian duo’s company, Elevate Loyalty Pty Ltd, they invested and joined forces with them to form a new company, called OneTap Group Ltd. OneTap Group Ltd is strategically based in the UK to access global markets.“We are blown away by the brilliant proposition that OneTap Loyalty offers and are excited to be part of this very clever loyalty solution on a global scale,” South African based, The Incentive Company, CEO, Debbie Ghillino, enthusiastically said.Brian Dunne added that it is not often that a technology solution in a single country is taken up by other parties and invested in however this is what has happened with OneTap Loyalty.Dunne is renowned for his decades of experience in the payments industry, including One4All, SVM, Target and many other major retailers.“With OneTap Loyalty technology, we are the first to market with a truly global offer and the new company gives a grounding for serious growth which is tremendously exciting,” Dunne said.With the recent exodus of Bink in the UK, which had a similar proposition, there is now a gap in the UK market for this business solution.“One of the best things about first launching in Australia was the solid foundation to develop our solution and we are now taking it to take to a global market with an offering that clients can trust,” OneTap Group Ltd and Elevate Loyalty Pty Ltd, managing director, Carly Neubauer said.OneTap Loyalty turns any payment card into a loyalty card, thereby streamlining the shopping experience by merging payment and loyalty functionalities into a single simple function.“Customers can now make quick and secure payments while effortlessly accruing points, rewards and benefits through their store’s loyalty program—all with just one tap,” Neubauer added.Neubauer and Wilson partnered with PokitPal and Fidel API to incorporate cutting edge technology and capability to equip the platform to provide seamless, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of a global audience.“Loyalty programs have become an important tool the world over in the management of the household budget as families desperately try to make ends meet. We wanted to ensure that not only was OneTap Loyalty the best, it was also the most adaptive and robust,” Neubauer added.To provide further advantage to clients, particularly in the retail sector, OneTap Group Ltd has partnered with Lexer, a leading customer data platform (CDXP) across Australia, the US and Southeast Asia. Providing clients a single customer view and rich data insights, the partnership enables retail clients to access OneTap Loyalty technology directly via the Lexer system to close the loop with connecting online and offline data for omnichannel retailers. This is particularly important as retailers search for new ways to gain data from customer transactions and OneTap Loyalty provides this.About OneTap LoyaltyOneTap Loyalty is an innovative digital payment solution that turns any payment card into a loyalty card. It is designed to streamline the shopping experience by merging payment and loyalty functionalities into a single function ensuring that customers receive their points and benefits every time they shop regardless of whether they use their loyalty card or not. The platform also offers retailers the ability to access rich data insights into customer behaviour and closes the loop with connecting online and offline data for omnichannel retailers.Further information can be found at: www.onetapgroup.org ENDS

