Khadi, the Sustainable & Eco friendly fabric promoted by Mahatma Gandhi

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The legacy of Mahatma Gandhi continues to inspire and promote the use of Khadi fabric in India. The iconic leader, who is known for his non-violent resistance and role in India's independence, was a strong advocate for the use of Khadi organic fabric as a symbol of self-reliance and empowerment. This was known as the Swadeshi movement in India.

Khadi, also known as Khaddar, is a hand-spun and hand-woven fabric made from cotton, silk, or wool. It has been a part of India's history for centuries and was popularized by Gandhi during the Indian independence movement. He believed that the use of Khadi fabric would not only promote self-sufficiency but also provide employment opportunities for rural communities.

Today, the use of Khadi fabric is not only limited to traditional clothing but has also expanded to include modern designs and products. The fabric is now being used in home decor, accessories, and even high-end fashion. This has not only helped to preserve the traditional craft but has also provided economic opportunities for artisans and weavers.Some of the products made from khadi are stoles, shawls, dresses ,shirts , Nehru Jackets (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/nehru-jackets/)& sarees.

The Indian government has also taken steps to promote the use of Khadi fabric by launching various initiatives and schemes. These include providing financial assistance to Khadi institutions, organizing exhibitions and fashion shows, and promoting Khadi products in international markets. This has not only boosted the demand for Khadi fabric but has also helped to preserve this cultural heritage.

As we celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 2nd October , let us remember his vision and continue to promote the use of Khadi fabric. Let us support the local artisans and weavers and contribute to the growth of this sustainable and eco-friendly industry. Together, we can honor the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and promote the use of Khadi fabric for generations to come.

To buy Khadi organic , visit Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan (vhttps://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-delhi/khadi-organic/) in Connaught Place in New Delhi. It is a fairly large shop with several branches to promote Khadi India products.

They stock, clothing fabric such as khadi cotton, tussar & silk.Further, they also stock personal products made from basil, neem, sandalwood & rose. All the products are eco friendly & plant based. In addition, you can also buy several varieties of honey and other grocery products.



