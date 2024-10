MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATION AND AVIATION INFORMATION

PLEASE THIS IS INFORM ALL GOVERNMENT MINISTRIES AND STAKEHOLDERS THAT MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATION AND AVIATION OFFICE IS NOW RELOCATED AT THE NEWLY RENOVATED OFFICE SPACE BEHIND THE POSTAL CORPORATION BUILDING NEXT TO MINISTRY OF LANDS AND HOUSING.

FOR FURTHER OFFICIAL ENQUERIES, PLEASE VISIT OUR OFFICE AT THE NEW LOCATION. CURRENTLY WE ARE STILL WORKING ON OUR OFFICE TELEPHONE LINES FOR ENQUERY AND EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION.

THANK YOU.

BY THE MANAGEMENT

MCA