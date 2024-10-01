Police arrest a 38-year-old male teacher for the allegation of rape in Western province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Gizo police station have arrested a 38-year-old male teacher for the allegation of rape on 27 September 2024.

Gizo police have arrested the suspect after he raped a 17-year-old girl on three different occasion at the suspect’s house in Kolobangara island on the month of January 2024.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Superintendent Wilken Miriki said, “The suspect threatened the victim not to tell anyone about what he did to her until the victim got pregnant.”

PPC Miriki said, “The suspect has been charged with eight (8) counts of; persistent sexual abuse of a child: contrary to section 142(2) and to be read with section 140 (1) (a) & (b) and section 140 (1) (a) & (b) of the penal code (Cap 26) as amended by the penal code (Amendment) (Sexual offences) Act 2016.”

Superintendent Miriki said, “On 28 September 2024, the suspect was remanded for 14 days at Gizo Correctional Facility and will appear for his trial on a later date.”

The wife of the suspect and victim are first cousin sisters.

