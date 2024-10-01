Prime Minister Manele inaugurates Solomon Islands new embassy in Abu Dhabi

Today marks the opening of Solomon Islands new Embassy in the United Arab Emirates.

From a modest diplomatic relation in 2010 to today’s permanent presence, the Embassy has evolved as a proud symbol of the Solomon Islands- UAE enduring partnership.

Prime Minister Manele inaugurated Solomon Islands new embassy in Abu Dhabi in the presence of chief guest, His Excellency Dr.Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UAE based diplomatic representatives, potential investors and members of the Solomon Islands Community in UAE.

In his opening address, Prime Minister Manele said, “despite the distance between the two countries, divided by the Pacific and the Indian Oceans, today’s opening of our Embassy here in Abu Dhabi, has built a bridge of friendship that shortens the distance between our two countries which I hope will translate into win-win outcomes for both our countries”.

Prime Minister Manele adds, Solomon Islands looks forward to learning and benefitting from the experiences of the UAE in transformational partnership especially in trade, investment and other key sectors through strengthening the bilateral relations.

“The establishment and presence of the Solomon Islands Embassy in the UAE is part of my government’s foreign policy to enhance, strengthen, and advance our bilateral relations and cooperation with the UAE. There are huge opportunities for Solomon Islands to explore and benefit from, in its engagement with the UAE, and we look forward to working closely on areas of cooperation that will be mutually beneficial to both our two countries”, the Prime Minister stated.

Solomon Islands also wish to strengthen cooperation on the area of Labour mobility with United Arab Emirates. Currently, Six (6) Solomon Islanders serve in the UAE Airforce as aircraft engineers.

The Prime Minister, on behalf of the government and people of Solomon Islands thank the government and people of UAE for hosting the Embassy.

PM Manele further thank the government of the UAE for its funding assistance in the area of renewable energy.

For his part, Chief guest, His Excellency Al Zeyoudi Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates lauded the relations saying the inauguration of the new embassy underscores the two nations’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing their cooperation in various sectors marking an important milestone in the flourishing relations between the two countries.

H.E Al Zeyoudi also highlighted the role of the UAE-Pacific Partnership Fund in developing a solar power plant in the Solomon Islands, built and operated by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar).

Solomon Islands Ambassador to UAE His Excellency Cornelius Walegera said, the Mission’s immediate task is to finalise draft Memorandums of Understanding and agreements to enable their implementation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Prime Minister Manele and his delegation ended the day with high-level meetings with UAE authority and potential investors on Transformative infrastructure investments, upcoming special economic zones and Renewable Energy.

Ends///.

Guests at the new SI Embassy opening.

Solomon Islands Ambassador to UAE H.E Walegerea

PM, delegation and guests visiting the newly opened SI Embassy.

PM Manele, Foreign Minister Agovaka and officials, group photo with guests following the formal ceremony.

PM Manele and Chief guest H.E Al Zeyoudi

PM Jeremiah Manele presenting a shell money gift to H.E Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi