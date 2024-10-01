Aquaculture Feed Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Aquaculture Feed Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aquaculture feed market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $59.14 billion in 2023 to $64.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in seafood consumption, research and development initiatives, regulatory support, economic viability of aquaculture, globalization of aquaculture operations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Aquaculture Feed Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The aquaculture feed market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $86.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable aquaculture practices, alternative protein sources, climate change adaptation, health and disease management, e-commerce and supply chain optimization.

Growth Driver Of The Aquaculture Feed Market

The increasing demand for seafood is expected to propel the growth of the aquaculture feed market going forward. Seafood refers to aquatic creatures and fish that can be eaten by humans, such as fish, shrimp, and even octopuses. Seafood is harvested or farmed for human consumption and is a significant source of protein and nutrients. Aquaculture feed is one of the most effective ways to develop high-quality seafood for human consumption.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Aquaculture Feed Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Alltech Inc., The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Land O'Lakes Inc., Nutreco N.V., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Aller Aqua AS Schouw & Co. AS, Avanti Feeds Limited, Ocean Star International Inc., Ridley Corporation Limited, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Tongwei Group Co. Ltd., Betagro Group, De Heus Vietnam LLC, Schouw & Co. AS, BioMar A/S, Cargill Inc., Coppens International BV, Hanpel Tech Co. Ltd., Inve Aquaculture Inc., Nutriad International NV, Biomin, Bluestar Adisseo, Wilbur-Ellis Nutrition LLC, New Hope Group, Grobest Holdings Limited, NovoNutrients, EniferBio, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Norel Animal Nutrition, Zeigler Bros Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Aquaculture Feed Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are adopting strategic partnerships to develop a new range of feed products to gain a competitive edge in the market. Such collaborations involve alliances between feed manufacturers, industry experts, research organizations, and other stakeholders to enhance the development, production, and distribution of aquaculture feeds.

How Is The Global Aquaculture Feed Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Pellets, Extruded, Powdered, Liquid

2) By Ingredient Type: Soybean, Corn, Fishmeal, Fish Oil, Additives, Other Ingredients

3) By Species Type: Carp, Marine Shrimps, Tilapias, Catfishes, Marine Fishes, Salmons, Freshwater (FW) Crustaceans, Trouts, Other Species

4) By Distribution Channel: Store Based, Online

5) By End User: Commercial, Household

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Aquaculture Feed Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Aquaculture Feed Market Definition

Aquaculture feed refers to the food provided to aquatic species in a controlled environment to ensure their growth, health, and productivity. Aquaculture feed's objective is to provide dietary requirements for the species to maintain a highly effective natural immune system and breeding.

Aquaculture Feed Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global aquaculture feed market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Aquaculture Feed Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aquaculture feed market size, aquaculture feed market drivers and trends, aquaculture feed market major players and aquaculture feed market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

