WBA Heavyweight Michael 'The Bounty' Hunter to Inspire Des Moines Youth at Charity Dinner Event

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The #1 WBA Heavyweight boxer, Michael 'The Bounty' Hunter, is coming to Des Moines for an exclusive charity event aimed at inspiring local youth and raising funds for two incredible organizations, Ellipsis and BoxnBlaze. Hunter, known for his success in the ring and his dedication to giving back to the community, will deliver motivational speeches and participate in a meet-and-greet at a charity benefit dinner.The event, hosted by prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist Joshua Gumbiner, will take place on October 24th at The Loft DSM, one of Des Moines’ premier event venues. This memorable evening will include an intimate dinner, a meet-and-greet opportunity with Hunter, and a special keynote speech where he’ll share his journey, from adversity to triumph, aiming to inspire young people to pursue their passions, make positive life choices, and remain resilient.This exclusive dinner will also raise crucial funds for Ellipsis, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping at-risk youth, and BoxnBlaze, a community-focused boxing program that uses sport to empower young individuals.Hunter's visit will include:• Motivational speech and meet-and-greet at Ellipsis: Inspiring youth with stories ofpersonal challenges and triumphs.• Boxing workshop and autograph signing at BoxnBlaze: Engaging with local youth in a dynamic, motivational boxing session.• Private charity dinner at The Loft DSM: A fundraising event offering a limited number of VIP tickets for an exclusive meet-and-greet, photo opportunities, and the chance to hearHunter’s inspirational story.Tickets for the dinner are priced at $1,495.99, while tickets for an exclusive personal meet-and-greet session with Michael Hunter during the event are available for $2,495.99. Proceeds will go towards youth development programs at Ellipsis and BoxnBlaze, with sponsorship opportunities available starting at $750.Joshua Gumbiner, the host of the event and a leading figure in Des Moines’ business and philanthropic circles, is thrilled to partner with Michael Hunter to bring this unique event to the community. “We’re not just raising money; we’re investing in the future of our youth. With Michael Hunter’s influence and story, we hope to inspire a new generation to overcome obstacles and rise to greatness,” said Gumbiner.For more information or to secure your ticket, please visit https://joshuajgumbiner.com/special-events About Ellipsis: Ellipsis is a Des Moines-based nonprofit organization that provides services toat-risk youth and their families, focusing on family reunification, education, and life skilldevelopment.About BoxnBlaze: BoxnBlaze is a community-centered boxing program aimed at empoweringyouth through the sport of boxing, teaching discipline, confidence, and life skills.

