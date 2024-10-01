Alva Industries Launches SlimTorq™ Series Lite & Max Precision Torque Motors

New SlimTorq Series of High Precision Torque Motors

Alva Industries announces the launch of SlimTorq™, a new range of slotless thin-section motors ideal for high-precision applications on land, sea and air.

TRONDHEIM, NORWAY, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alva Industries, a manufacturer of frameless motors with FiberPrinting™ technology, has today announced the launch of SlimTorq™ , a new range of slotless thin-section motors ideal for high-precision applications on land, sea and air.SlimTorq™ motors are available in sizes from 39mm to 130mm outer diameter and manufactured by the company’s next-generation, patented FiberPrinting™ technology. FiberPrinting™ enables ironless and slotless motor windings with up to 60% copper fill factor, setting a new standard in precision, torque density and adaptability.Attributes of SlimTorq™ motors include:- Ultra-thin & compact form factor- High precision & power- Brushless for reliability- Low noise and vibrations- Non-skewed windings for maximised torque output- Infinite design possibilities, enabling rapid customisationApplications for SlimTorq™ motors include:- High precision gimbals- Medical devices & surgical robotics- Defense & satcom- Marine propulsion- Metrology- Semiconductor“We hear all the time from engineers developing systems for high-precision applications that they need to reduce size, weight, and power consumption, while improving overall performance,” said Nicolas Giraudo, CCO at Alva Industries. “With SlimTorq™ this is now possible, as it is the thinnest and lightest precision torque motor available on the market.”“One of the key benefits of FiberPrinting™ is its intrinsic flexible process, allowing us to develop custom windings faster than competitors”, said Jørgen P. Selnes, CEO & co-founder of Alva Industries.About Alva Industries‍Alva Industries is a global manufacturer of frameless motors with its headquarters in Trondheim, Norway. The company’s patented FiberPrinting™ manufacturing technology enables Alva to produce motors in almost any shape or size, with high efficiency, state-of-the-art torque density and superior reliability. Visit www.alvaindustries.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

