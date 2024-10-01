Data Center Server Global Market 2024 To Reach $75.29 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.6%

The Business Research Company’s Data Center Server Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data center server market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $54.94 billion in 2023 to $58.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to data explosion, cloud computing adoption, virtualization and consolidation, demand for high-performance computing (HPC), emergence of big data analytics.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Data Center Server Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The data center server market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $75.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to IoT proliferation, sustainability and green computing, cybersecurity enhancement, hybrid, and multi-cloud adoption, ai and machine learning growth.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Data Center Server Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Data Center Server Market

An increase in data traffic is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Data traffic refers to high amounts of bandwidth that are utilized for extremely active and constant network traffic routes. Data traffic is used in data center servers to organize more or less remote computer systems and to improve visibility into network devices, so an increase in data traffic will propel the data center server market.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Data Center Server Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company LP, Dell Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, Bull Atos Technologies, NEC Corporation, Hitachi Systems Pvt. Ltd., Super Micro Computer Inc., Silicon Graphics International Corp., Intel Corporation., Iron Systems Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric SE, AsusTek Computer Inc., Black Box Corporation, Quanta Computer Inc., Cray Inc., Penguin Computing Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Mellanox Technologies Ltd., Infortrend Technology Inc., DataDirect Networks Inc., Seagate Technology plc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Data Center Server Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products, such as server processors, to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A server processor refers to a critical component in a computer server responsible for carrying out instructions of a computer program by performing basic arithmetic, logical, control, and input/output (I/O) operations.

How Is The Global Data Center Server Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Rack Servers, Blade Servers, Microservers, Tower Servers

2) By Application: Industrial Servers, Commercial Servers

3) By Verticals: BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance), IT and Telecom, Government, Defense, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Data Center Server Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data Center Server Market Definition

A data center server is a physical room, building, or facility that holds information technology equipment for developing, executing, and providing applications and services, as well as storing and managing data linked to those applications and services. It is used to collect, process, store, and distribute massive amounts of data.

Data Center Server Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global data center server market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Data Center Server Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on data center server market size, data center server market drivers and trends, data center server market major players and data center server market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

