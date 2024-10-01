EGLE staffers take part in Lansing cleanup effort

Nine staffers at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) took part in a massive cleanup effort in Lansing in September.

State of Michigan volunteers ready to work at Cherry Hill Park at 8 a.m., including EGLE volunteers Alyssa Seaton, Jane Emily White, Chelsea Dickerson in the first row; Rebecca Maurer in the second row; and John Riley, Mitch Hemesath, and Chris Svoboda in the back row.

Alyssa Seaton, contacted the Michigan Waterways Stewards, about organizing a cleanup at Cherry Hill Park in Lansing. EGLE staffers were joined by employees in other State departments, and a few other organizations. EGLE volunteers used Community Leave time, offered to State of Michigan employees.

“The group was able to pick up trash, clear trees, brush, and invasive species,” said Seaton. “We were able to finish early and moved to clean up Adado Park between Oakland and Saginaw Streets. Several thousand pounds of litter and 12 to 15 cubic yards of invasive trees and bushes were removed.”

EGLE volunteers participating were: