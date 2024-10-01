PHILIPPINES, October 1 - Press Release

October 1, 2024 EDCOM 2 consultations highlight need to train teachers for specialization "I started my teaching career as a generalist, but being in this profession for 33 years, I strongly believe that specialization is part of a teacher's natural career progression". This is one of the statements by one of the teacher participants in the consultative meeting for teacher specialization for key stage 2, conducted by EDCOM 2 on September 26, 2024. The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) conducted the consultation in the Philippine Normal University with teachers, school administrators, division office chiefs from Quezon City, Valenzuela and Paranaque, as well as key officials and representatives from DepEd, PRC and multiple teacher education institutions. The Commission's findings show that there is a concerning mismatch between teachers' pre-service training and the subjects they are teaching, with 62% of high school teachers teaching subjects they did not major in during college. This is compounded by a 2016 World Bank report that revealed the low content knowledge of high school teachers, which plays a big factor in student performance. "Can subject specialization in Key Stage 2 enhance the quality of education in the Philippines? If so, how can we tackle the challenges that come with it? Will it make teachers more effective? These are some of the questions we hope to shed light on from this consultation," Dr. Carmela Oracion, EDCOM 2 Standing Committee on Teacher Education member, said as she presented to the participants the current state of teacher education. Teachers welcome specialization in INSET During the discussions, teacher participants expressed support for teacher specialization, emphasizing that it allows for deeper mastery of content and more efficient preparation for classes. Participants noted that when teachers are well-versed in fewer subjects, they can devote more time to honing their instructional strategies and building better relationships with students. "Kapag mas maalam si teacher, mas nakukuha namin kung paano ipaparating yung lesson sa bata", said one teacher, citing that students benefit more when teachers have strong subject knowledge. School administrators echoed the teachers' sentiments, noting that specialized teachers tend to exhibit higher confidence and competence in their classrooms. This not only improves student engagement but also reduces the administrative burden on school heads, who would no longer need to assist teachers who are managing subjects outside their expertise. However, participants also stressed the importance of recognizing the existing generalist approach. Many teachers, especially those who began their careers under the current system, were trained to teach across multiple disciplines, covering a range of subjects from English to Science, Math, and even MAPEH (Music, Arts, PE, and Health). Teachers and school administrators stressed the importance of providing continuous professional development opportunities to deepen teachers' content knowledge and pedagogical skills. School principals agreed that offering targeted Learning Action Cell (LAC) sessions--especially at the start of the school year--focused on subject specializations could help equip teachers with the expertise needed to handle specific subjects more effectively. Engineer Marc Voltaire A. Padilla, Assistant Schools Division Superintendent of Quezon City, also expressed that pre-service specialization might be too limiting for teachers, especially those who are just starting their teaching career. They suggested linking the attainment of specializations to promotion, particularly for those moving up to Teacher IV and beyond. This would encourage teachers to pursue deeper mastery of subjects while ensuring they remain adaptable and capable of meeting the evolving needs of their students. "Let the teachers be exposed to general education. Let them explore kung nasaan talaga yung talent at interes nya, and then work from there. As they move forward on their teaching career, doon nila malalaman kung saan sila magspecialize," ASDS Padilla added. "Hindi na natin kailangan pakialaman ang pre-service training, at ang licensure. Let new teachers enter as generalists, pero we firmly believe in teacher specialization as they gain more experience and as they progress in their careers," said EDCOM 2 Standing Committee Member, Dr. Mel Oracion, as she acknowledges the practical experience gained by generalist teachers over the years. TEIs push for pre-service specialization Representatives from teacher education institutions emphasized that early specialization during pre-service training could significantly improve the quality of education, particularly in critical subjects like Math, Science, and English. They said that by grounding teachers in their specific disciplines from the onset, schools could ensure that Key Stage 2 teachers possess both a deep understanding of the subject matter and the appropriate pedagogical techniques. They further clarified that while specialization may already be happening in some cases, it is not yet fully effective -- with teachers taking years before being experts in the subject matter. They pointed out that if specialization had been introduced more comprehensively in the past, the education system could have avoided some of the current challenges related to teacher effectiveness and student performance. "Yes, meron ng basics, pero kulang tayo ng deeper understanding na dapat meron. This way, the teacher knows the subject matter conceptually and kung paano nya ito ituturo sa bata," said Dr. Gladys Nivera, Dean of the PNU College of Teacher Development.

