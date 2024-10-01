Frost & Sullivan co-published Recombinant Type III Triple-Helix Collagen Whitepaper with Everon Healthcare

SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frost & Sullivan and Everon Healthcare have conducted extensive investigation across the recombinant collagen Industry and co-published the "Recombinant Type III Triple-Helix Collagen Whitepaper" on Sep. 29th, 2024, which aims to analyze the latest research advancements, production technologies, application fields, and market prospects for recombinant type III triple helix collagen. It delves into the preparation process, key technologies, and quality control standards of recombinant type III collagen, highlighting its broad applications in serious medical treatments, aesthetic medicine, and efficacy-driven skincare, among other consumer fields. The whitepaper aims to share valuable insights and analyses with industry stakeholders and investors, fostering discussions on the future trajectory of recombinant type III triple-helix collagen. (To read the Recombinant Type III Triple-Helix Collagen Whitepaper, go here： https://hub.frost.com/recombinant-type-iii-triple-helix-collagen/ Collagen, a vital structural component of the extracellular matrix, is omnipresent in tissues and organs, including skin, bone, tendon, ligament, and cartilage. Comprising 70% of the skin's composition, collagen is instrumental in limb movement. Type III collagen, the second most abundant type in the body, is a key structural element in fibrous collagen tissues, conferring strength, durability, and elasticity to tissues and playing a role in numerous biological interactions.Type III collagen is predominantly found in blood vessels, internal organs, and muscles, where it is crucial for the integration and repair of the extracellular matrix. It forms a robust fiber network in blood vessels, supporting and strengthening the vessel walls while maintaining their elasticity and stability against blood pressure. In internal organs such as the liver, lungs, and kidneys, type III collagen supports and protects their proper functioning.Research indicates that type III collagen regulates collagen fiber diameter and crosslinking by interacting with other collagen types. It also contains cell surface receptor recognition sites that promote cell adhesion, migration, proliferation, and wound healing through integrin interactions. Recent studies suggest that type III collagen can inhibit tumor proliferation by maintaining tumor cell dormancy within the tumor microenvironment, exhibiting anti-tumor effects.The metabolism of type III collagen is a complex network of interrelated pathways that mediate collagen metabolism, beginning with gene transcription regulated by various signaling pathways.Recombinant type III collagen's unique properties—biocompatibility, biodegradability, cell proliferation promotion, and hemostasis—make it invaluable in serious medical applications. Its widespread use in medical cosmetology promotes skin regeneration and repair, addressing skin injuries and diseases like burns, wounds, and scars. Clinical trials have confirmed its application value in this field.Collagen's presence in cosmetic formulations as a natural moisturizer and repair ingredient is well-established. Recombinant collagen technology enhances collagen's purity, integrin site exposure, transdermal absorption rate, and safety. Recombinant collagen products also extend to health food, pet products, and other fields, indicating broad application prospects.Source: Frost & SullivanEveron Healthcare is one of the leading enterprises in China that can optimize protein transformation from sequence-structure-function aspects. Everon Healthcare has an AI-assisted protein design platform, a high-throughput structural biology platform, a host strain modification platform, and a protein raw material pairing, screening, and validation Platform. Everon Healthcare’s ‘ultimate’ triple helix recombinant Type III collagen features 90℃(194℉) thermal reversibility, ‘360°’ water molecule binding strength, self-assembled quaternary structure, and outstanding repair and anti-aging efficacy, which is expected to further open up the application field of recombinant Type III collagen.Recombinant Type XVII Collagen Whitepaper highlights the following:• Collagen Overview (definition, function, structure, types, etc.)• Type III Collagen Insights (discovery, naming, structure, distribution, etc.)• Recombinant Type III Collagen (advantages, industry standards, design, production, etc.)• Recombinant Type III Collagen's Biological Functionality (safety, skin recovery, wound repairing, anti-wrinkle effect, etc.)• Recombinant Type III Collagen Applications (aesthetic medicine, skincare products, surgical sutures, surgical dressing, etc.)Key Topics Covered:1. An Overview of Collagena. Definition and Function of Collagenb. Classification of Collagenc. Introduction to Type III Collagen2. Properties and Functions of Type III Collagena. Physicochemical Properties of Collagenb. Functions of Type III Collagenc. Type III Collagen and Signal Transduction3. Recombinant Type III Triple-Helix Collagena. Introduction to Recombinant Type III Collagenb. Industry Standards for Recombinant Collagenc. Preparation Process and Key Technologies for Recombinant Type III Collagend. Recombinant Type III Triple-Helix Collagen4. Applications of Recombinant Type III Triple-Helix Collagena. Market Analysis of Recombinant Collagen Productsb. Applications of Recombinant Type III Collagen — Serious Medical Applicationsc. Applications of Recombinant Type III Collagen — Aesthetic Medicined. Applications of Recombinant Type III Collagen — Efficacy-Driven Skincaree. Applications of Recombinant Type III Collagen — Other Consumer FieldsAbout Frost & SullivanFrost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.About Everon HealthcareEveron Healthcare, a biopharmaceutical company focused on synthetic biology, regenerative medicine materials, and aesthetic medicine products, is a supplier to the Francis Crick Institute in the UK and part of its global supply chain system. As a subsidiary of Jinmeiji Group, Everon Healthcare is a high-tech enterprise in Guangdong, China, with 29 years of development and research achievements in various fields. Everon Healthcare has forged strategic, long-term partnerships with prestigious scientific research institutes and CROs, collaboratively advancing cutting-edge biomedical research and innovation.Website: http://www.frostchina.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.