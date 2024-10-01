Gonzaga and The Etiquette Institute Announce Partnership

Professional etiquette has always been key for businesses large and small. Among the many challenges that came with the global COVID-19 pandemic and its ongoing recovery was a rapid evolution in the workplace and online workspace that challenged managers and employees alike in how they communicate and work with each other, with partners and with clients.

“After returning to the workforce, many companies have turned to etiquette coaches to help employees navigate issues from managing their professional image to sending a well-crafted email,” says O. Ray Angle, president of The Etiquette Institute.

As companies try to find etiquette coaches, they’re finding a lack of qualified experts to step in and help. A new partnership between Gonzaga University’s Center for Lifelong Learning and The Etiquette Institute aims to fill the gap via a new training program for etiquette and professionalism consulting.

Individuals who complete the two-day training will earn an Etiquette Consulting Certificate with the knowledge needed to start a business as an etiquette consultant or to serve as an organization’s in-house etiquette specialist.

While etiquette has historically been seen by some as associated with an elite class, Angle says, it’s evolved into much more as organizations strive to bring a sense of belonging to all in the workplace.

“Etiquette has grown up and changed,” says Angle, who also serves as Gonzaga’s assistant vice president for career and professional development.

“Etiquette today embraces context, culture, and change. It is a diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiative.”

While Angle purchased The Etiquette Institute in 2021 and moved its headquarters to Spokane, its certificate program was established more than four decades ago. With this Gonzaga partnership, the etiquette certificate joins a robust lineup of certificates offered by GU’s Center for Lifelong Learning in fields ranging from leadership to climate literacy, software engineering to healthcare, and more.

"We are excited to partner with The Etiquette Institute to provide training that not only fosters professionalism but also helps individuals build social capital,” says Rachelle Strawther, director of GU’s Center for Lifelong Learning. “This collaboration empowers people to strengthen their relationships and navigate both social and professional environments with confidence.”

Angle has redesigned the Etiquette Consulting Certificate curriculum and already taught more than 60 new consultants since taking over The Etiquette Institute, which has certified more than 500 coaches and consultants since its 1982 founding.

The certificate now available through Gonzaga will cover a broad range of etiquette issues involving dining, hosting, giving presentations, technology etiquette (aka “Netiquette”), making introductions, telephone usage, extending invitations and networking. Customized trainings on professionalism and etiquette are also available for organizations.

For more information and to register, visit the Gonzaga Center for Lifelong Learning website for Professionalism and Etiquette.