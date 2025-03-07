Gonzaga Theatre Presents “Stupid F**king Bird,” A Post-Modern ...

Gonzaga University Theatre invites audiences to experience “Stupid F**king Bird,” Aaron Posner’s post-modern reimagining of Anton Chekhov’s classic play “The Seagull.” Directed by Blake Anthony Edwards, this production delves into the complexities of art, love and the nature of creation, asking what it truly means to be an artist in today's world. The production will run Fridays through Sundays, March 21-March 30.

“Stupid F**king Bird” follows Conrad, an aspiring playwright frustrated by the expectations of his mother and complicated further by romance. As the characters navigate their tangled relationships, the play creatively shows themes of artistic ambition, lifetimes of longing and the messy realities of love. Posner’s work asks us what it means to create art. Is it an act of personal fulfillment? An act of service to others? An act of love?

“One of the hallmarks of post-modern theater is its tendency to call attention to its own artifice. Its own fakeness. It’s theater, and we all know it's theater — artists and audience alike,” says Director Blake Anthony Edwards. “Playwright Aaron Posner uses these techniques to suck the audience into the story and the lives of the characters even more. These characters actively point out that they’re fictional, and yet we end up caring for them, rooting for them.”

Incorporating these techniques allows for a unique exploration of the characters’ emotional struggles, blurring the line between art and life. As the characters reflect on their desires and failures, the audience is encouraged to engage critically with the story. Through its self-aware, wry humor, “Stupid F**king Bird” offers a fresh perspective on the timeless themes of Chekhov’s original work, making it both relatable and thought-provoking.

Moreover, Posner’s work emphasizes the power of vulnerability in creativity. Conrad’s journey as a playwright serves as a metaphor for the challenges faced by all artists. Through moments of self-doubt and passion, the characters reveal their desires and fears, ultimately creating a sense of empathy and understanding among the audience.

“Conrad, the play’s central character, argues for new forms in theater,” says Edwards. “And ‘SFB’ is, itself, the closest thing to a new form of theater that I've encountered in many years, all while rooted in the old form of its 130-year-old predecessor, ‘The Seagull.’ Neat trick.”

With its innovative storytelling and relatable themes, “Stupid F**king Bird” promises to resonate with both seasoned theater-goers and those new to the stage. This production not only entertains but also invites deeper conversations about the nature of love, art and the human experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to see a bold and captivating interpretation of a classic tale that speaks to audiences today.

“Stupid F**king Bird” performances will take place at Magnuson Theatre, located at the east end of College Hall on Gonzaga University’s campus (502 E Boone Avenue in Spokane), on Friday-Saturday, March 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m. The show continues the following weekend with performances on Friday-Saturday, March 28-29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. The production has a run time of two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 14 and older due to language and thematic elements.

Tickets are priced between $12-$16 and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/TicketCenterTheatre, in person at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Box Office (211 E. DeSmet Ave.) Monday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m., or by calling 509-313-2787. Tickets will also be sold at the door. For more information on this season’s programming, visit gonzaga.edu/theatreanddance.