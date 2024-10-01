Meyer Releases The First Tool to Connect All Cloud Databases: Mey Cloud Explorer

Mey Cloud Explorer Mey Cloud Explorer Mey Cloud Explorer Logo

The new Explorer tool enables direct database access to enterprise SaaS environments using SQL.

The Oracle tool for SQL is NOT user-friendly. Buy Mey Cloud is very easy to configure & use. It's come in handy on numerous occasions when I needed quick data extract from the cloud.” — Puneet Gupta, Oracle Technical Analyst, Clean Harbors

FOUNTAINVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mey Cloud Explorer (MCE) is a new tool that provides organizations with direct database access to enterprise SaaS environments using SQL. Cloud Databases: Amazon Web Services (AWS); Oracle Cloud; Salesforce; MS Database ApplicationsThe innovative, lightweight client tool allows clients to issue SQL queries via API. In regaining SQL functionality, organizations boost productivity and restore data & DevOps functionality.WHY MEYER DEVELOPED MCE?Many organizations are separated from mission-critical data elements as a byproduct of migrating to private cloud computing environments. Although the shift-to-cloud presents tremendous value, this separation unfortunately impacts DevOps, data analysis, and erodes mission-critical knowledge of organizational-driven data elements. The Mey Cloud Explorer platform was developed to fill the void of delivered SaaS solutions that don't support direct data analysis, development & productivity requirements.Lack of insight into SaaS data elements presents multiple issues; one being, the difficulty of understanding how SaaS platforms structure and organize underlying data models. Access to data helps clarify the behavior, relationship and functionality of SaaS Web/GUI elements. This, in turn, promotes accuracy with development lifecycles supporting organizational business requirements.WHO MCS WAS CREATED FOR:A. Software Developers, Data Analysts, Functional Business Analysts: MCE provides this group with SQL access to manage critical business processes & operations. It restores the ability to perform data analysis directly, including exporting to flat file for enhanced reporting and analysis.B. Data Scientists, Business Intelligence Developers: With MCE, these professionals regain data analysis for actionable insights. It allows them to identify data and analytics issues in core dataset, and identify data quality issues for improvement.C. Database Administrators, System Admins/Engineers: MCE allows them to monitor for any potential data-related structural issues, analyze system tables, and view critical database metrics not previously possible.ABOUT MEYERFor nearly three decades the team at Meyer has provided in-depth ERP system implementations and managed services. ​Our teams pride themselves on partnering with each client in the planning, implementation and key installs of required software to facilitate modernization to new ERP systems built around NetSuite, PeopleSoft and Oracle Cloud. Additionally, Meyer provides expert cybersecurity and payment fraud teams.

