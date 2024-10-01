HydRx Wellness Forms Medical Advisory Board

HydRx Wellness is pleased to announce the establishment of its Scientific & Medical Advisory Board (SMAB) led by Dr. Neil Sadick

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HydRx Wellness is pleased to announce the establishment of its Scientific & Medical Advisory Board (SMAB).The purpose of the HydRx Wellness Scientific & Medical Advisory Board is to provide strategic advice to management and the Board of Directors regarding scientific and medical matters relevant to product formulation and clinical studies, particularly related to hair loss, women’s health, dermatology and longevity.The SMAB has been formed by and lead by Dr. Neil Sadick as Lead Investigator. Dr. Neil Sadick, MD FAAD, FAACS, FACP, FACPh is one of the most influential and renowned dermatologist and researcher in the world. His multiple discoveries have strongly influenced and transformed the future of dermatology. He is founder of the world-renowned Sadick Research Group located on Park Avenue in Manhattan NY. He is also the author of the bestselling consumer book, “The New Natural.”The SMAB will help further propel the HydRx Wellness mission to deliver scientific backed studies and claims across its diverse portfolio of Health and Wellness products, services and formulations.“The HydRx Scientific & Medical Advisory Board is an initiative I am incredibly proud of,” said Trevor Folk, CEO of HydRx “Bringing together experts that will enhance the depth of expertise at Hydrx Wellness and accelerate our ability to complete research studies on our products will serve as a valuable resource for our team as we grow and expand. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to continue developing innovative health and wellness solutions for those that need it most.”The SMAB also includes Dr. Suleima Arruda, an internationally renowned board-certified dermatologist with a private practice in Brazil and serves as a Research Director at Sadick Research Group. Dr. Arruda has extensive experience in medical device development (lasers, radiofrequency, ultrasound, acoustic waves) and cosmetic dermatology, cosmeceuticals, neurotoxins, fillers, chemical peels, and hair loss solutions/treatments.About HydRx WellnessHydRx Wellness is a GMP Compliant full-service manufacturer of softgels, gummies, suppositories and liquids for Approved Drugs, Natural Health Products and Cannabis.HydRx Wellness began as a vertically integrated Health Canada Licenced Producer of cannabis with a focus on developing and manufacturing cannabinoid derivative products for the medical and adult use markets. HydRx Wellness is permitted to sell cannabis-based products to medically authorized patients, provincially licensed bodies and export to approved foreign entities.The following is a list of the various important milestones achieved by Hydrx Wellness:• HydRx was first approved by Health Canada as a Controlled Drug Substances Licensed Dealer in October of 2016.• HydRx Wellness subsequently received a Licensed Producer Cultivation License (LP) in September of 2017.• HydRx Wellness holds a site license for the manufacture and distribution of Natural Health Products (NHP).• HydRx Wellness holds a site Drug Establishment License (DEL) for the manufacture of approved drugs.• The Hydrx Wellness manufacturing facility is now GMP Compliant and a leading exporter of cannabis bulk and finished goods.Contact UsFor more information about HydRx Wellness, visit www.hydrx.ca Manufacturing Facility & Head Office1130 Champlain CourtWhitby, Ontario L1N 6K9Research Center911 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10075

