Federal Charges Announced Against Inmates for Violent Crimes Committed in Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn

The Justice Department today announced charges in five cases addressing violence at New York City’s federal pretrial detention facility, the Metropolitan Detention Center, (MDC), located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. These include charges against inmates for the murder of Uriel Whyte on June 7, the murder of Edwin Cordero on July 17, an attempted murder on April 27, and two violent assaults on Aug. 24 and 27. The defendants, all of whom were previously ordered detained at the MDC on other charges, will be arraigned in the coming days.

“Today’s charges demonstrate the Justice Department’s commitment to rooting out violence and criminal behavior at federal detention facilities — a critical component of our work to improve conditions across the Federal Bureau of Prisons,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. “Violence and contraband in our prisons are unacceptable, and the Department will hold accountable those who threaten the safety of anyone in our custody.”

“Violence will not be tolerated in our federal jails,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York. “As alleged, in June and July of this year, two men detained at the MDC — Uriel Whyte and Edwin Cordero — were murdered by fellow inmates using makeshift weapons. Others at the MDC have been viciously assaulted by inmates, as alleged in the three other cases announced today. As the only federal jail in New York City, the MDC houses pretrial inmates accused of some of the most serious crimes in our region. No matter the reason for their detention, my office will work tirelessly to vindicate the rights of victims who suffer violence within the MDC and prosecute all those who choose to commit such heinous acts to the full extent of the law. Let these charges serve as a warning to those who would continue their criminal conduct behind bars, and anyone else who facilitates those crimes: your conduct will be exposed, and you will be held accountable.”

“Several inmates of Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center allegedly orchestrated a series of distinct violent assaults, including the murders of fellow inmates, Uriel Whyte and Edwin Cordero,” said Assistant Director in Charge James E. Dennehy of the FBI New York Field Office. “While this federal jail houses dangerous pretrial inmates, order and safety must remain paramount. Awaiting potential criminal charges is not a warranted justification to subject a detained individual to unnecessary attacks. May today’s indictments reflect the FBI’s determination to apprehend violent criminals, regardless of where the incidents may occur.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the Federal Bureau of Prisons provided assistance in the investigations.

United States v. Simpson and Thomas , 24-CR-360

Andrew Simpson and Devone Thomas, who were previously detained at the MDC on racketeering and robbery charges, respectively, were indicted by a grand jury for their roles in the June 7, murder of inmate Uriel Whyte.

On the morning of June 7, following a verbal dispute between Simpson and Whyte, cellmates Simpson and Thomas armed themselves with makeshift weapons and proceeded to engage in a series of two-on-one attacks against Whyte. The escalating violent attacks, which took place over a span of approximately 15 minutes, were committed against Whyte inside Simpson and Thomas’ shared cell, which served to hide their conduct from guards and surveillance cameras. The attacks culminated with Whyte suffering a severe stab wound to his neck, which severed his carotid artery. While Whyte was able to exit the cell and seek medical aid, he succumbed to his wounds shortly thereafter despite the efforts of onsite medical personnel and responding paramedics.

Simpson and Thomas are charged with murder in a federal detention facility, assault in a federal detention facility, obstruction of justice, and possession of contraband in prison for their roles in fatally stabbing Whyte at the MDC.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Maffei, Sophia Suarez, and Elizabeth D’Antonio for the Eastern District of New York are prosecuting the case.

United States v. Aziz, Bazemore and Santiago , 24-CR-380

On Sept. 24, a grand jury in the Eastern District of New York returned an indictment charging Jamaul Aziz, also known as bugz; James Bazemore, also known as TJ and RS; and Alberto Santiago, also known as Kom and dotcom, with four crimes related to their roles in the July 17 murder of Edwin Cordero, a fellow inmate at the MDC. Aziz and Santiago were both previously detained in the MDC for various serious gun and drug-trafficking crimes; Bazemore was detained for racketeering conspiracy, murder in-aid-of racketeering, use of a firearm resulting in death, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. All three have admitted their guilt in their underlying cases.

In the afternoon of July 17 — following an earlier altercation between the victim and Santiago — Santiago, Aziz, and Bazemore met with each other intermittently over approximately half an hour. Santiago then reengaged with the victim — both of them armed with makeshift weapons — when shortly after Aziz and Bazemore, also armed, joined in. Aziz, Bazemore, and Santiago cornered the victim while swinging and stabbing at him. After the victim was able to escape, Bazemore continued to attack the victim, which allowed Santiago to approach the victim from behind and stab the victim in the center of his chest, perforating various parts of his heart. The victim then staggered forward, and Bazemore grabbed the victim and stabbed him in the back. Aziz and Bazemore next cornered the victim again next to a table and repeatedly stabbed, struck, and kicked the victim, including after he fell to the ground and tried to shield himself with the table. Staff members quickly responded to the commotion and delivered emergency medical care but were unable to save the victim.

Aziz, Bazemore, and Santiago are charged with premeditated murder within a federal detention facility, conspiracy to commit murder within a federal detention facility, assault resulting in serious bodily injury within a federal detention facility, and possession of one or more objects designed to be used as weapons within a prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Irisa Chen and Elizabeth D’Antonio for the Eastern District of New York are prosecuting the case.

United States v. Luis Rivas , 24-CR-390

A grand jury indicted Luis Rivas today on attempted murder in a federal detention facility, assault in a federal detention facility, and possession of contraband in prison for his role in the April 27, assault of another inmate at the MDC. At the time of the attack, Rivas was detained at the MDC after being convicted of racketeering and assault in-aid-of-racketeering charges related to his membership in the gang La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13). On the morning of April 27, Rivas and two other MS-13 members brutally attacked another inmate in their housing unit. Prior to the attack, the victim was sitting peacefully, relaxing with his feet up. Rivas then approached the victim, took a makeshift weapon from his waistband, and stabbed the victim with it. Two other MS-13 members then came to Rivas’ aid and assisted him in punching and stabbing the victim repeatedly. After the assault, the victim was taken to MDC’s medical unit and then to a hospital to treat the approximately 44 stab wounds to his back, chest, abdomen, right arm and legs.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean M. Sherman for the Eastern District of New York is prosecuting the case.

United States v. Bruce Silva and Hassan Elliott , 24-MJ-556

Bruce Silva and Hassan Elliott were charged by complaint with assault in a federal detention facility for their role in the Aug. 27, assault of another inmate at the MDC. At the time of the attack, Silva was detained at the MDC in connection with pending charges in the Southern District of New York, including racketeering conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, firearms charges, attempted murder and assault in-aid-of racketeering in connection with his participation in multiple shootings in the Bronx, and other crimes related to his membership in “Dub City,” a street gang based in the Bronx, New York. Elliott was detained at the MDC at the time of the attack in connection with 29 pending charges in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, including the murder in-aid-of racketeering of a Philadelphia Police Sergeant (who was seeking to execute search and arrest warrants for Elliott at the time of his murder), racketeering conspiracy, three other murders in-aid-of racketeering, multiple charges related to multiple other shootings, and related firearms and narcotics offenses related to his membership in “1700 Scattergood,” a violent drug trafficking organization operating in Northeast Philadelphia.

On the morning of Aug. 27, Silva and Elliott tried to attack another inmate in their housing unit. They took makeshift weapons from their waistbands and tried to stab and slash their intended victim. When a fourth inmate interceded, Silva stabbed the fourth inmate in the spine with a makeshift icepick, leaving the icepick protruding from the inmate’s back. Silva and Elliott then continued to try to attack both the stabbing victim and their original intended victim. After the assault, the stabbing victim was taken to the MDC’s medical unit and then to a hospital to remove the weapon from his spine and treat him.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Shami for the Eastern District of New York is prosecuting the case.

United States v. Leury Mojica , 24-MJ-559

Leury Mojica was charged by complaint with assaulting a federal officer. As alleged in the complaint, on Aug. 24, Mojica punched a corrections officer in the face after the victim offered Mojica breakfast. Mojica was originally detained at the MDC in connection with a Hobbs Act robbery charge, and also previously participated in a violent stabbing of another inmate, which conduct was taken into account in his May sentencing in the Southern District of New York.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Berman for the Eastern District of New York is prosecuting the case.

An indictment or criminal complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.