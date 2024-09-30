Army Reserve command in Europe enables USAREUR-AF safety priorities

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany –

The 7th Mission Support Command enabled U.S. Army Europe - Africa’s safety priorities by hosting unit safety officer training at the command headquarters, Sept. 10 - 12, 2024, on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany.

Ms. Stefanie Diaz, the safety director for the 7th MSC led a class, training 15 students from units in Kaiserslautern, Baumholder, Landstuhl, and Grafenwoehr. Diaz is the only certified safety instructor offering classes in the KMC.

“Historically, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and other KMC based units had to send personnel to the 7th Army Training Command’s class in Vilseck, but class availability is limited,” said Diaz.

She reiterates that unit safety programs have far-reaching effects and must be implemented and proactive, as USAREUR-AF conducts missions across Europe and Africa.

“The USO is a spokesperson who cooperates with leaders and supervisors at all levels, to assist the commander in the execution of the Army Safety and Occupational Health Program,” said Diaz.

During the three-day course, students learn to identify risks, annotate hazards, implement risk mitigation measures, and report safety related incidents, as well as facilitating a network of safety personnel across the theater. The class culminated as students applied their training during a facility inspection and exercised reporting platforms.

“Safety is embedded in everything we do,” said Diaz, discussing the large-scale impact of her course. “Training USOs to support command teams, ensuring safety protocol is applied to all missions from the tactical to the operational and strategic levels.”

With units routinely engaged in the sustainment of U.S., Ally and partner forces across Europe, it’s imperative to have educated safety personnel engaged at all levels as the safety director cannot be in all places.

“We are the military, we take risks, it’s inherent,” said Diaz. “but mitigating those risks is important and doing it in the smartest way possible is important. When we have operations shops attend the class, it ensures that safety concerns and risk mitigation are applied to every mission. When we send out a movement control team, I’m not there, but their USO is an extension of my [the safety] office on ground, at the port or wherever that mission is taking place.”

Diaz comes to the 7th MSC with a wealth of knowledge and the determination to reinvigorate the command’s safety program, while aiding sister units to meet safety regulations. This program is also important as a tenant unit in Europe. USAREUR-AF has a responsibility to consider the impact of U.S. operational practices on the local area.

“Not only is this a regulatory requirement, it’s also important for maintaining positive relationships with the host nation of Germany,” said Diaz. “Taking our time to implement safety plans, reviewing the risk assessments and mitigation measures – to stop and apply safety every step of the way, keeps our units ready and fosters trust between our forces and our host nation.”

Units represented in the class included the 7th Mission Support Command, the 16th Sustainment Brigade, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Public Health Command - Europe. Hosting these classes in the KMC is one more way America’s Army Reserve in Europe supports USAREUR-AF.