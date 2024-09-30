Moose Creek Reservoir drawdown to control Pondweed

Starting November 4th, 2024, Idaho Fish and Game will draw down Moose Creek Reservoir to control Pondweed. Pondweed has drastically limited fishing opportunities at the reservoir and drawing the water level down will help suppress this nuisance vegetation. Water levels will remain 8-10 feet below the full pool throughout the winter until spring runoff refills the reservoir. This technique was used at Moose Creek Reservoir in 2018 and was very successful.

The fishery will remain open with all fishing regulations still in effect. These efforts should provide better fishing opportunities for the next 5-7 years before Pondweed potentially becomes an issue again.

Fisheries biologists will be moving bass and bluegill to other fisheries to provide additional opportunities to anglers during the draw-down period. October’s trout stocking for Moose Creek Reservoir will be moved to Elk Creek Reservoir in anticipation of this effort. Idaho Fish and Game will resume stocking trout in Moose Creek Reservoir starting in the spring of 2025.

Please contact Joe Thiessen (Clearwater Regional Fisheries Biologist) at 208-750-4218 with any questions or comments about these efforts.