Advanced Material Solutions for World Dairy Expo 2024

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials showcases advanced material solutions for the dairy industry in anticipation of the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin, from October 1st to October 4th. As the world's premier dairy-focused trade show, the World Dairy Expo provides attendees with access to the latest education, networking opportunities, and technology essential for advancing the industry.Interstate Advanced Materials supplies the dairy industry with tailored material solutions, including Tivar® High Operating Temperature (H.O.T.) UHMW sheet . Dairy processing components made from TivarH.O.T. last up to 10 times longer in high-temperature environments compared to standard UHMW. TivarH.O.T. has excellent resistance to wear, abrasion, chemicals, and moisture, making it ideal for dairy machinery parts such as guide rails, gears, bearings, chutes, and more. TivarH.O.T. meets FDA guidelines and is USDA and 3-A Dairy compliant. Type 6 natural cast nylon offers high strength, dimensional stability, chemical resistance, and exceptional wear resistance, making it an ideal metal replacement for dairy processing machinery components. Its low coefficient of friction reduces noise during operation and extends part life. Natural cast nylon is FDA compliant and sees use in various dairy processing equipment parts, including conveyor belts, mixing components, filter housings, and valve seats.Ag-Tuf corrugated PVC liner panels are a preferred solution for dairy farms and dairy processing applications. The panels feature exceptional resistance to chemicals and animal gasses and can be frequently cleaned to simplify sanitary maintenance without premature wear and tear. Ag-Tuf panels are rust-proof, scratch-resistant, and capable of withstanding markings from animals. They are USDA compliant and suitable for use in dairy processing centers, meat packing areas, and other rigorous agricultural environments.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to collaborating with dairy professionals ahead of the World Dairy Expo to help address current industry challenges. The company remains committed to helping the dairy industry and other related experts expand their knowledge about the benefits of plastics and composites. Dairy professionals looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on Tivar® H.O.T., natural cast nylon, Ag-Tuf, and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

