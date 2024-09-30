Pengfei Shi Wins First Place for Poster

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) postdoc Pengfei Shi won first place in the Early Career Researcher Poster Competition at the recently concluded NOAA Subseasonal and Seasonal Applications Workshop.

The objective of the workshop, presented by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and held in College Park, Md., Sept. 4–6, was to accelerate the development of the Global Ensemble Forecast System and Seasonal Forecast System by fostering enhanced collaboration among model developers, users, stakeholders and researchers.

Shi’s poster, based on a study co-authored with PNNL scientist and Battelle Fellow Ruby Leung, is titled, “The 4DEnVar-based weakly coupled land and ocean data assimilation systems for E3SM.” The study presents the development and evaluation of the new 4DEnVar-based weakly coupled land and ocean data assimilation systems for the fully coupled Energy Exascale Earth System Model version 2. These systems utilize a four-dimensional ensemble variational approach to improve the simulation of Earth system components by integrating observational data into model forecasts.

Shi has been a postdoc in the PNNL Atmospheric, Climate and Earth Sciences Division since August 2022. He earned his PhD in atmospheric science in June 2022 at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.