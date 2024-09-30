Montgomery County Council Meets on Oct. 1 to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and Recognize Disability Employment Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MARYLAND, September 30 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 30, 2024

Also on Oct. 1: Council will vote on legislation to provide compensation for the civilian member of the Police Trial Board and change the compensation for Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee members

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, will recognize Disability Employment Awareness Month. The second, presented by Councilmembers Laurie-Anne Sayles and Marilyn Balcombe and Council Vice President Kate Stewart, will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

At 11:30 a.m., the full Council will present a proclamation celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

At 1:15 p.m., an additional proclamation, presented by Councilmember Evan Glass, will recognize the Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Candidate for vacancy on the Advisory Commission on Policing (ACP): Sony George

Interview: The Council will conduct an interview with Sony George, who is a candidate to fill a vacancy on the Advisory Commission on Policing (ACP). The commission is responsible for advising the Council on policing matters, recommending legislation or regulation for the Council’s consideration, conducting public outreach for community input and accepting community feedback.

Legislative Session

Bill 12-24, Police - Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee - Compensation

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 12-24, Police – Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee – Compensation, which would provide compensation for the civilian member of the Police Trial Board and change the compensation for Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) members. Currently, civilians appointed by the PAB to serve on trial boards are uncompensated. Under Bill 12-24, the civilian members would receive $500 per day spent serving during a trial or spent in training required for trial board service. In addition, the bill would alter the compensation of PAB and ACC members. Currently, the PAB Chair receives $22,000, plus an annual CPI adjustment, to serve on both the PAB and the ACC. Under the bill, the PAB Chair would earn $16,000, plus the annual CPI adjustment, for service on the PAB. Whichever PAB member is designated by the PAB to also serve on the ACC would receive $22,000 plus the annual CPI adjustment.

The joint Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) and Public Safety (PS) Committee recommends enactment with one amendment. The amendment deletes a provision that would have provided retroactive compensation to civilian trial board members. The provision was inconsistent with state law. The lead sponsor is the Council president, at the request of the County Executive.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Oct. 1, which is available on the Council website.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

