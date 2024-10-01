EssayGrader.ai launched version 2.1: Empowering Teachers worldwide with seamless Google Classroom integration

Announcing EssayGrader 2.1 release

The latest EssayGrader release brings Google Classroom integration, increased grading limits, and AI detection, making it easier than ever to streamline grading

We've listened to our vibrant teacher community and added Google Classroom integration, a commonly requested feature that teachers worldwide will be thrilled to use.” — Chan Yerneni, Co-founder/CEO

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This release from EssayGrader brings a suite of exciting new features and improvements designed to streamline grading workflows, enhance functionality, and provide even more support for teachers. Version 2.1 introduces Google Classroom integration, expanded grading limits, AI detection and in-app chat support, ensuring that teachers can focus on what matters most—supporting students and providing accurate, consistent feedback. Here's a breakdown of what’s new in EssayGrader 2.1:1. Seamless Google Classroom IntegrationOne of the most requested features, Google Classroom integration, is now available with EssayGrader 2.1 . Teachers can now effortlessly connect their classes, assignments, and student submissions to EssayGrader in just a few clicks. Gone are the days of manually uploading files and managing assignments individually. This integration streamlines the entire grading process, allowing teachers to focus more on supporting their students rather than wasting time on administrative tasks.Once assignments are submitted through Google Classroom, teachers can import them directly into EssayGrader, where the AI-powered grading engine will take over. When the grading is completed, teachers can export everything back to Google Classroom with just one click, saving time and reducing the workload significantly.2. Don’t Use Google Classroom? No Problem!While many teachers and school districts across the US, Canada, UK and Australia use Google Classroom, we recognize that not everyone does. That’s why EssayGrader 2.1 continues to offer seamless integration with a wide range of cloud storage platforms, including Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and Box. Teachers can easily upload student submissions from these platforms without the hassle of manual uploads or downloads.3. More for Less – Increased Grading LimitsAt EssayGrader, we take teacher feedback seriously, and one of the most consistent requests has been the need for increased grading limits. We’re excited to announce that with EssayGrader 2.1, users will now benefit from increased grading limits without any additional cost. This means that teachers can handle larger volumes of student submissions without worrying about running out of capacity or upgrading to more expensive plans. Whether you are grading a few essays or managing dozens of assignments, EssayGrader 2.1 offers the flexibility to manage your workload without limits.“We listened closely to the feedback from our teachers and delivered an upgrade that allows them to grade even more student submissions, all while keeping the costs the same,” said Chan Yerneni, Founder of EssayGrader.ai. “This change reflects our commitment to giving educators the tools they need to succeed, without any additional financial burden.” With more grading capacity available to all users, EssayGrader is now an even more powerful tool for teachers, helping them provide detailed, actionable feedback to every student without feeling constrained by plan limits.4. Enhanced Security and FERPA ComplianceWith the release of EssayGrader 2.1, we are proud to announce that our platform and all the related policies are now fully FERPA compliant, ensuring that all student data is handled with the utmost care. FERPA compliance is critical for protecting student privacy, and EssayGrader is committed to meeting the highest standards in data security. In addition to FERPA compliance, EssayGrader has upgraded its security protocols, including end-to-end encryption of all data both at rest and in motion. This means that teachers and administrators can trust that their students’ work is safe and secure throughout the entire grading process.5. Introducing the new Team PlanWe understand that teachers often bear the financial burden of investing in educational tools. To alleviate some of that pressure, we’re excited to introduce the Team Plan—a cost-effective solution designed for groups of 5 or more teachers. This new plan provides group pricing for schools, making it more affordable for teachers to bring EssayGrader into their classrooms. With the Team Plan, educators can collaborate and share the benefits of EssayGrader’s powerful AI-driven grading tools without overburdening their individual budgets.6. Supporting Teachers Every Step of the WayAt EssayGrader, we believe in providing comprehensive support to educators, and with EssayGrader 2.1, we’re introducing a new chat support feature. Teachers can now access live chat support Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm EST. Whether you need assistance with product features, want to schedule a 1:1 overview, or have questions about expanding EssayGrader to your entire school, our support team is ready to help. EssayGrader 2.1 is now available for purchase and offers a free trial for teachers to experience its features firsthand. With its teacher-friendly interface and advanced feature set, EssayGrader 2.1 is set to transform the grading experience for educators worldwide. For more information, visit EssayGrader.ai and join the grading revolution today.

