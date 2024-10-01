Ingeni Health, World’s Most Advanced Health & Lifestyle Company Launches $2.5M Regulation D Financing

25% of Sandwich Generation caregivers work, care for children, and spend 20 hours or more per week providing senior care as well and nearly 90% can’t name a company helping them to manage better.” — Ian McNeill

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world's population continues to age, the demand for quality senior care is on the rise. In response to this growing need, Ingeni Health is proud to announce the launch of their AI-integrated health and lifestyle solution, designed specifically for seniors. This innovative platform aims to keep seniors healthy, connected, and living at home for longer.According to Glenna Crooks, PhD, Ingeni Health and Longevity Advisor, “70M older adults in the US want to age in their home. To do that, those with chronic conditions must improve their health, something that’s possible at any age. In addition, many will need assistance, which is harder for families to provide because they are smaller, women are in the workforce, and 40% of adult kids live an average of 700 miles away. Senior care is also challenging because 77M adults – the ‘Sandwich Generation’ – have kids, too.”According to Ingeni’s CEO, Ian McNeill. “Our AI-assisted technology integrates and analyze key factors that determine healthy longevity. It provides insights about how to improve and optimize their health using MY DATA supporting 60 plus wearables lifestyle data that includes sleep, activity and FDA approved blood pressure, Continuous Glucose Monitors, blood glucose meters, and so much more daily information including their diet.”The Ingeni @ HOME HUB is an intelligent digital health and lifestyle assistant that fills the gap. In addition to supporting optimal health using FDA-approved wearables, it is an easier way to order groceries, meals, transportation, and other daily essentials from over 1,000 trusted brands. It stores and shares photos and makes voice and video calling easy, including doing real-time language translations for those who need help in speaking with physicians or other service providers. A free companion app allows family members to help and it’s portable for seniors who have vacation homes or extended stays with family members.McNeil added, “Twenty-five percent of Sandwich Generation caregivers work, care for children, and spend twenty hours or more per week providing senior care as well and nearly 90% can’t name a company helping them to manage better. I know from personal experience as a caregiver how much work is involved and intend to make Ingeni the solution they’ve been looking for.”Ingeni invites Investors to participate along with us on our longevity journey supporting a growing senior and caregiver’s market. Ingeni’s shares are being sold as of today, and you may qualify to invest! Please see our Funding Page for more information or our Website IngeniHealth.com CONTACT INFORMATION:

