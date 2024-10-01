GiGi's Playhouse Advocates for Acceptance this Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Four GiGi's Playhouse participants who represent GiGi's Down Syndrome Awareness Month campaign, which aims to celebrate Down syndrome while also advocating to make the world a more accepting place.

GiGi’s Playhouse is celebrating Down Syndrome Awareness Month by shining a light on the Down syndrome community all October long.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As October begins, GiGi’s Playhouse, the only network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, is celebrating Down Syndrome Awareness Month all month long by shining a light on all things Down syndrome: the beauty, the triumphs, the challenges, and the steps the world still needs to take to create a more inclusive and accepting world.Through its #GenerationG Magazine, “31 Ways to Change How the World Views Down Syndrome in 31 Days” challenge, social media campaign, and inclusive merch, GiGi’s Playhouse will use the month to change perceptions and draw attention to the societal hurdles that the Down syndrome community faces. High unemployment, feelings of loneliness, continued discrimination and bullying are a few of the challenges that continue to afflict individuals with Down Syndrome. While spotlighting these struggles, the organization will also emphasize the beauty and resilience that resides in the community.“This October, GiGi’s is going a level beyond awareness,” founder and Chief Belief Officer Nancy Gianni said. “Our network of 60+ Playhouses are leading the way, providing meaningful exposure, and helping usher inclusion into communities across the country.”It’s the belief of GiGi’s Playhouse that Down Syndrome Awareness Month is a crucial element in creating a more accepting world for all. Beyond awareness, GiGi’s free programming provides communities with meaningful exposure to individuals with Down syndrome. This exposure leads to understanding. It’s through awareness, exposure, and genuine understanding that the organization can carry out its mission and change how the world views Down syndrome.Though October and Down Syndrome Awareness Month will end, the mission of GiGi’s Playhouse will continue. Beyond Down Syndrome Awareness Month, the organization is committed to its #GenerationG campaign, a global movement seeking to dismantle barriers and foster the next generation of change-makers to create a more generous, kind, and accepting world for all those with a disability.About GiGi’s Playhouse: GiGi’s Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers dedicated to providing free therapeutic, educational, and career programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. With over 61 locations across the United States and Mexico, GiGi’s Playhouse offers a lifetime commitment while providing individuals with Down syndrome the opportunity to maximize their potential to further grow acceptance, inclusion, and empowerment. For more information, visit here. #GenerationG is a core initiative and reflection of the broader mission of acceptance created by GiGi's Playhouse . For more information about #GenerationG, visit here.

