Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Reduce Small Portion of Moosup Valley Road in Foster to One Lane for Bridge Work Beginning Friday, October 4

RHODE ISLAND, September 30 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will reduce travel down to one lane with alternating direction controlled by a temporary traffic signal on each side of the Moosup Valley Road Bridge, located between Potter Road and the Tyler Free Library in Foster. The change will go into effect Friday night, October 4.

This traffic pattern change will maintain traffic flow while creating a work zone so RIDOT can replace the bridge in phases. The temporary signal will be in place for the duration of the project, finishing in spring 2026.

The bridge carries a low volume of traffic, approximately 1,600 vehicles per day, and RIDOT does not expect the temporary signal to create significant travel delays.

Along with the Moosup Valley Road Bridge, RIDOT is replacing two other bridges in Foster as part of this $11.5 million project. Those bridges, the Rams Tail Road and Mill Road bridges, will be replaced next year.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

This bridge replacement project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.