Out for Undergrad (O4U) and Horizon Media Partner to Raise the Bar on Belonging for LGBTQ2+ Employees

Social polarization, racial and gender inequity are huge problems around the world. Corporate leaders can have tremendous influence in social change. This is no time to back away or back down.” — Dr. Cindi Love

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Out for Undergrad (O4U) Board of Directors and Digital Conference leadership are delighted to announce O4U’s third year of partnership with Horizon Media, an inVested Partner https://www.outforundergrad.org/invested and now one of the inaugural O4U Momentum Catalysts. Horizon will again be the presenting sponsor for O4U’s MOSAIC and TRANSCEND programs for racial and gender equity to be held October 24-27, 2024 in New York at Horizon Headquarters.Latraviette Smith-Wilson, EVP & Chief Marketing & Equity Officer, Horizon Media said:“As Horizon advances on our path as an Agency of Belonging working to embed DEI across cultural & corporate systems throughout our enterprise, we aim to set the industry standard for inclusive policy and business practices. After hosting O4U conferences the past couple years, it has been inspiring to support the development of such amazing emerging talent. We look forward to hosting O4U Digital’s MOSAIC and TRANSCEND programs again this year – continuing our collective mission to foster opportunities that build connections between O4U’s brilliant students and marketing organizations committed to leading innovation and belonging.”Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director said, “We are thrilled to partner with Horizon in creating this life-changing experience for hundreds of high performing and very diverse LGBTQ2+ undergraduates. All of our conference work focuses on Gen Z. Horizon ‘gets them.’ To succeed in attracting and retaining Gen Z, companies must understand and engage their unique perspectives about what matters most in life and work. They reject lack of consistency and failures in social accountability. Horizon exemplifies the values Gen Z cares about most. Having come of age during a global pandemic, social justice movements, and the climate crisis, Gen Z wants to work for companies that share their values. We cannot wait to gather with Horizon in the convening of MOSAIC and TRANSCEND as part of our anti-racism strategic initiative and our commitment to address the unique challenges facing transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary (TGNCNB) students.As these students achieve voice and agency, self-confidence and authenticity, all within the context of career preparation for work within the world’s largest corporations, we believe the planet is made fundamentally better for everyone.”O4U is underwritten by more than 200 leading companies that participate in O4U conferences as mentors, recruiters and educators. JP Morgan Chase is again the convening host for O4U Digital. The MOSAIC and TRANSCEND racial and gender equity programs convene one day in advance of the main conference programming and all of O4U's sponsoring corporations are invited to invest in presenting or convening sponsorships. All student costs for attendance including travel, lodging and meals are paid for by O4U.“Social polarization, racial and gender inequity are huge problems around the world. Corporate leaders can have tremendous influence in social change. This is no time to back away or back down. The companies who want to recruit and retain the highest performing employees will not minimize this opportunity to demonstrate their commitments. They will continue to create welcome and belonging. We celebrate and are so grateful for Horizon’s commitment and the work environment that they create for their employees and the wonderfully including space they offer our students.”O4U was founded in 2004 at Cornell by two LGBTQ2+ identifying students. Each year, O4U convenes four conferences for high achieving LGBTQ2+ and otherwise diverse undergraduates. The conference curriculum centers on authenticity, sense of belonging and inclusion, intersectionality, what matters most in life and work and career development. There are more than 8,000 graduates of O4U conferences. O4U also provides consulting services for corporations wanting to improve attraction, recruitment, onboarding, everboarding and retention of Gen Z LGBTQ2+ and otherwise diverse employees. https://www.outforundergrad.org/consultancy Horizon Media is the largest privately held media services agency in the world, managing over $9 billion in client investments, with 2,300 people and offices in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto. Additionally, Horizon is a member of Local Planet, a collective of the leading independent media services agencies around the world.For more information about Horizon Media contact Charisma Deberry, Communications VP, CDeberry@horizonmedia.com.

