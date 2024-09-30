An Unprecedented Response: State, Local and Federal Partners Surge Resources into Western NC Following Historic Damage from Hurricane Helene

State, federal and local partners continue to work together to surge resources into Western North Carolina in response to unprecedented damage from Hurricane Helene across the region. Operations are in progress to provide food, water and critical supplies to affected areas. Progress is also being made to improve access and telecommunications in communities damaged by the storm. While the focus remains on emergency response and rescue, the state is simultaneously stepping up recovery services in collaboration with federal and local partners across North Carolina.

“Hurricane Helene has caused unprecedented devastation across Western North Carolina and we are leading an unprecedented response to surge food, water and needed supplies into these communities,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “This will be a long and difficult recovery and we must use every state, local and federal resource at our disposal to save lives, restore communications, and begin critical repairs to roads and infrastructure.”

Governor Cooper has activated More than 400 National Guard Personnel

Search and rescue teams, including 18 from other states with a total of 27 teams as far west as Colorado and as far north as New Hampshire, plus 18 federal teams, have rescued more than 500 people with 422 of those rescued by the NC National Guard (NCNG.) Forty-two were critically injured, four were infants and 64 animals. The NCNG has also delivered 306 pallets of water and 230 pallets of food since the storm started.

Feeding Sites

Efforts are underway to provide food, water and basic necessities to residents in affected communities, utilizing both ground resources and air drops from the NC National Guard. FEMA has delivered about one million liters of water and more than 600,000 meals to North Carolina. Feeding sites have been established at the following locations:

Buncombe County – Biltmore Baptist Church, 35 Clayton Road, Arden, NC 28704

McDowell County – Grace Community Church, 5182 Highway 70 West, Marion, NC 28752

Watauga County – First Baptist Church, 375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607

Local governments may be able to provide additional information on feeding sites established in local communities.

Shelters

Twenty-nine shelters have been opened in affected areas, housing a total of 1107 people.

A list of shelters can be found at www.readync.gov.

Major Disaster Declaration and FEMA Assistance

President Biden approved Governor Cooper’s request for an expedited request declaring a Major Disaster for 25 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. This declaration paves the way for Public Assistance to help our hard-hit local governments, as well as access to FEMA’s Individual Assistance program. More than 5,000 households have contacted FEMA to apply for assistance by phone and online.

FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs. Homeowners and renters in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can apply.

Additional information regarding these resources can be found at: www.disasterassistance.gov﻿ ﻿

FEMA helpline: 1-800-621-3362.

Fatalities

Thirty-four storm-related deaths have been confirmed in North Carolina, and dozens of people have been reported missing.

There are significant reports of storm-related fatalities. The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will continue to confirm numbers.

First responders have received hundreds of calls for rescue and more than 1,000 requests for welfare checks.

Power Outages

Across the region, more than 450,000 customers remain without power, down from a peak of more than one million.

Road Closures

Travel remains dangerous, more than 400 roads remain closed. NCDOT is asking people to refrain from unnecessary travel to or in Western North Carolina. The focus is on restoring primary roads and access to communities that have been isolated by damage. First responders also want to keep the roads as clear as possible to help ensure they may carry out all response missions.

Cellphone Provider Coverage

Cellphone providers are working to fix the damage and coverage issues caused by the storm and get stopgap solutions in place and rapid progress is being made. Restoring communications is critical to saving lives, finding where people are and getting in supplies, and Governor Cooper been in constant contact with cellphone companies urging action and offering support.

Missing Persons

To report a missing person or request non-emergency support, please call NC 211 or 1-888-892-1162 if calling from out-of-state.

Storm Damage Cleanup

If your home has damages and you need assistance with clean up, please call Crisis Cleanup for access to volunteer organizations that can assist you at 844-965-1386.

Volunteers and Donations

Additional Assistance

If you are seeking a representative from the North Carolina Joint Information Center, please email ncempio@ncdps.gov or call 919.825.2599.

If you would like general information, access to resources, or answers to frequently asked questions, please visit ncdps.gov/helene.

If you are seeking information on resources for recovery help for a resident impacted from the storm, please email IArecovery@ncdps.gov.

