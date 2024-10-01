Simon Announces Exciting Enhancements to St. Louis Premium Outlets®

St. Louis Premium Outlet

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Dufour as the new Marketing and Business Development Director at St. Louis Premium Outlets . In addition, the center is unveiling several new stores and amenities designed to enhance the shopping experience for its valued customers.Todd Dufour, a St. Louis native, brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as Vice President of Digital Marketing at Westfield, LLC, where he oversaw digital marketing operations for the company’s portfolio of malls across the United States. Now based in Chesterfield, Todd will lead marketing initiatives and business development efforts for St. Louis Premium Outlets, continuing the center's commitment to providing a world-class shopping experience.‘Having grown up in the St. Louis area, I understand the psychology of the St. Louis shopper. After spending nearly 20 years in Los Angeles, it’s quite remarkable how different the trends of the shopping consumers can be,’ said Todd Dufour. ‘I am thrilled to be back in St. Louis supporting everyone who loves shopping as much as I do.’St. Louis Premium Outlets is proud to announce the addition of several exciting new retailers, including the highly anticipated Banana Republic, an expansion of Skechers, and the opening of Aerie. Additionally, the center will welcome The Foyer , a locally owned holiday themed and home décor store. Simon will share further announcements about additional retailers joining the St. Louis Premium Outlets family later this year.‘Our shop at St. Louis Premium Outlets is our second location in the Chesterfield area. We’ve seen so much demand for our products over the years and we’re thankful to offer our customers another location to purchase all their holiday must-haves. Additionally, we are well positioned in the valley,” said Carrie Keipp, owner of The Foyer.In line with its commitment to luxury shopping, St. Louis Premium Outlets will introduce new charging stations for hybrid vehicles. These charging stations will be fully operational in time for the holiday shopping season, underscoring the center's dedication to sustainability and customer convenience.As the largest and only outdoor outlet center in the Greater St. Louis area, St. Louis Premium Outlets features one of the most extensive collections of luxury outlet brands in North America. Situated in the heart of Chesterfield's “The Valley,” the center attracts millions of shoppers annually, offering over 80 renowned brands, including Polo Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, kate spade, NIKE, UGG, Gap, Adidas, and Coach.In addition to these exciting new offerings, St. Louis Premium Outlets is enhancing its amenities with improved crosswalks, the addition of an arcade in the food court, and new green areas featuring lush landscaping. Families will also benefit from the complete renovation of the Kiddie Karts (strollers) available for customer use, providing a fun and convenient way for parents to navigate the center with children under the age of three.About SimonSimonis a real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations. An S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG), Simon operates properties across North America, Europe, and Asia, serving as community gathering places for millions of visitors each day and generating billions in annual sales.-more-For more information about St. Louis Premium Outlets and its exciting new offerings, visit any of the following:• Website: https://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/st-louis • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/simon-property-group • Instagram: @stlouispo• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stlouispremiumoutlets

