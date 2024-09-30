R&R Skincare Expands to the U.S., Initiates Cultural Conversations, and Set to Feature at 2024 Atlanta Fashion Week

Woman-Owned Beauty Brand Brings African Roots to U.S. Markets with Shea-Based Products and Interactive Popups

At R&R, we believe in the beauty of natural ingredients and the power they hold. Our expansion to the U.S. is not just about offering our products, but sharing our story and the traditions...” — Founder Valerie Obaze

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- R&R Skincare , the woman-owned, cruelty-free, and women-produced beauty brand founded in 2010 in Ghana, is expanding its presence into the United States. Known for its all-natural, Shea Nut based skincare products, the brand continues to deliver high-quality, ethically sourced beauty solutions from Africa to the global market. As part of its expansion strategy, R&R will launch the “R&R Conversations” initiative across major U.S. cities, offering cultural dialogues via popup events that highlight the rich heritage and ingredients behind the brand.The "R&R Conversations" popup events will provide an intimate, interactive space for consumers to engage with R&R’s mission and explore the African beauty secrets at the heart of the brand. These activations will not only showcase R&R’s range of products but also host discussions on African culture, self-care, and sustainability.Founder Valerie Obaze , an inspiring entrepreneur and philanthropist, founded R&R Luxury following the birth of her first child. Since its inception, Valerie has grown the brand with a vision of establishing it as one of Africa’s leading beauty brands, utilizing indigenous African plants such as Shea and Baobab."At R&R, we believe in the beauty of natural ingredients and the power they hold. Our expansion to the U.S. is not just about offering our products, but sharing our story and the traditions that inspire everything we do," said Valerie.In addition to the "R&R Conversations" tour, the R&R Skincare imprint will make a major appearance at the 2024 Atlanta Fashion Week Experience. The brand is set to be featured at an exclusive unveiling at Bloomingdale’s on Lenox Road in Atlanta, offering fashion enthusiasts and beauty lovers alike the opportunity to explore the best of African skincare and engage with the brand’s unique story.As R&R Skincare moves forward in its mission to promote ethical, sustainable beauty, the U.S. expansion marks a key milestone for the brand, further amplifying the voice of African entrepreneurship and innovation on the global stage.About R&R SkincareFounded in 2010 in Ghana by Valerie Obaze, R&R Skincare is dedicated to crafting high-quality, cruelty-free beauty products made from Africa’s natural resources. With a focus on ethical production and a supply chain solely based in Africa, R&R is committed to empowering Africanbwomen, preserving traditional practices, and sharing the benefits of Shea and other indigenous plants with the world.For media inquiries, interview requests, or more information, please contact: Clorissa Wright:clorissa@whittleyagency.com

