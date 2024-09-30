Final week of the NUJ general secretary election

NUJ members are reminded that the deadline for receipt of ballot papers is noon, Monday 7 October.

Candidates Laura Davison and Natasha Hirst are standing for election as the union's general secretary and every member eligible to vote is encouraged to do so. As ballot papers must be received no later than noon, 7 October, the NUJ is urging members to read statements from both candidates and cast votes as soon as possible.

Ballot papers have been sent to home addresses, but if you have not yet received yours, please email [email protected]

Read statements from Davison and Hirst and access their candidate materials.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, is stepping down from the role she has held since 2011.

