Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Announces CFO Transition

Sherry L. Rexroad Named Successor

Atlanta, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) today announced that Robert E. Bowers, who has served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2007, will transition to an administrative role effective November 8th and Sherry L. Rexroad will succeed him. Ms. Rexroad brings approximately 30 years of experience in REITs and real estate, finance, and capital markets to the role, having most recently served as CFO of STORE Capital, a publicly traded net-lease REIT. Prior to that, she spent a decade at BlackRock Global Real Asset Securities as Global Head of Business Development as well as Co-Global Chief Investment Officer and Chair of the Investment Committee. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV).

Commenting on the transition, C. Brent Smith, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Bobby has left an indelible mark on Piedmont, having been involved in virtually all aspects of the Company since, and even prior to, our public listing in 2010. I will miss our daily interaction and strategic collaboration. We thank him for his meaningful contributions and celebrate him as he focuses more of his time outside of Piedmont.” Continuing, Smith added, “We are very pleased to welcome Sherry to the Piedmont team and look forward to her leadership during the next chapter of the Company’s history.”

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 16 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Moody’s (Baa3). Piedmont is a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com .

Contact: Sarah Heimlich

Company: Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Phone: 770 418 8800

Email: Investor.relations@Piedmontreit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.