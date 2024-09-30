CHTA Champions Youth Empowerment, Innovation, Peace, and Entrepreneurship on World Tourism Day

CHTA President Sanovnik Destang

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of World Tourism Day, under the theme of “Tourism and Peace”, Sanovnik Destang, the newly elected president of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), called for empowering young people to shape the future of tourism. He stressed the importance of investing in youth through education, training opportunities, and active participation in the tourism and hospitality sector to harness their potential for driving social change and promoting peace.“Young talent brings fresh perspectives, creativity and energy that are essential for the continuous evolution of tourism as a force for good,” he averred.Destang explained that tourism is not just about leisure; it represents the building blocks of peace, such as social justice, human rights, economic equity, and sustainable development. Tourism can also support democracy by fostering nonviolent approaches to conflict resolution.He highlighted impactful initiatives launched by CHTA such as the Young Leaders Forum (YLF) as well as the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association’s Citizens for Peace and Prosperity Initiative and the Six Bridges to Peace and Prosperity. “Tourism has to be for the people of the Caribbean,” Destang declared, emphasizing that initiatives like the YLF not only cultivate future industry leaders but also nurture future ambassadors for tourism.Destang emphasized that tourism not only generates a wide range of employment opportunities but also fosters innovation and entrepreneurship. He highlighted how the sector is a catalyst for economic growth, particularly through the development of creative business models that cater to emerging consumer demands.“The expansion of entrepreneurship in areas like food and beverage, with innovations such as food trucks, private chefs, bartenders, mixology classes, and take-home mixology kits, has been remarkable,” he stated, underscoring the pivotal role of CHTA’s Taste of the Caribbean program. He also pointed to the surge of new small- and medium-sized tourism enterprises (SMTEs), many launched by former industry employees, with a notable representation of women and young adults among these emerging entrepreneurs.Aligning with the objectives of World Tourism Day, Destang advocated for responsible and sustainable tourism that fosters global understanding and appreciation of cultural heritage and diversity. He asserted that tourism is vital in promoting peace and understanding across nations and cultures, supporting reconciliation processes.

